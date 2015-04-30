10 auto innovations bigger than the driverless car

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Industry insiders predict that autonomous vehicles will be on European roads by the year 2020. In just five years' time, you could be checking emails, devouring a full English breakfast or catching up on last night's television while a car whisks you to work.

It's a slightly disturbing thought for anyone who actually enjoys the act of driving a car or for those technology doubters who simply don't want to relinquish their safety and wellbeing to a robot.

But there is good news, as a brace of technological advances are on the horizon and rather than replacing the driver, they aim to make the whole business of hacking along the M25 easier and more pleasurable.

Take a look at our pick of the 10 auto innovations that are going to be bigger than the driverless car over the next few years.

