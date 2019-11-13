Disney Plus is live: sign up here for cheap and start streaming

Disney+ info (Image credit: Disney) Disney+ price: $6.99 US / $8.99 AU and CA / €6.99 NL / £Unknown UK Disney+ launch date: November 12, 2019 (US), March 31, 2020 (UK) Disney+ movies studios: Disney, Marvel, Fox, Pixar, LucasFilm Disney+ app selection: Android devices, Apple devices, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Web browser, Nintendo Switch Disney+ sign-up: Start watching now

Disney Plus (or Disney+ if you prefer) is now live in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, and in this guide, we break down everything you need to know about the hot new streaming service and show you how to get the best Disney+ deal.

From the Disney Plus launch date, to the Disney+ app, and onto the amazing Disney Plus shows the service delivers (Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, The Simpsons and much more), this a great destination to get up to speed on the new Netflix killer.

And, have no doubt about it, the movie and TV show selection on Disney Plus is truly exceptional. There are literally hundreds upon hundreds of fantastic blockbusters and much-see shows to watch at launch, so read on for all the details and some top tips that show how you can get a piece of the action for the best possible price.

As part of this Disney Plus guide, we've also answered many key Disney+ questions, such as: "what does Disney Plus include?", "how much will Disney Plus cost?", "when can I sign up for Disney Plus?", "which Disney Plus channels will I get?", "what devices run Disney Plus?" and much more besides.

We start, though, with the very best Disney+ deals available at launch.

Best Disney Plus launch deals

Disney+ | $6.99 per month

Disney Plus on its own costs a very affordable $6.99 per month, and as part of the initial sign-up deal you get a 7-day free trial, too. This grants you access to all the movies and TV show content that Disney Plus has to offer.View Deal

Disney+ | Hulu | ESPN+ | $12.99 per month

This is the best launch bundle deal available for Disney+, delivering the hot new streaming service along with full access to Hulu and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's thousands of movies, TV shows, channels and live sports events, for one affordable price point. Indeed, when you consider that the standard Netflix plan costs $12.99 per month on its own, and delivers none of the Hulu or ESPN+ content, as well as a fraction of the Disney programming, the stunning value of this deal really becomes evident.View Deal

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus: why sign up right now

If you're thinking about a Disney Plus subscription, then not only do you have to consider the gargantuan amounts of content that'll you get access to immediately, but also that Disney-owned content is already being pulled (entirely or partially) from other streaming services like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

For lovers of quality content, and especially anything from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and The Simpsons, it therefore seems like Disney Plus will rapidly become the first streaming service to consider when deciding what streaming subscriptions to take out.

And the truth is that Disney+ is already very well priced, with the service available on its own for going on half of what a standard Netflix subscription costs. It's an appealing proposition for sure, and with such a breadth of content for all the family, it seems like the obvious first-choice subscription service for many users.

(Image credit: Disney)

After one or two technical hiccups, Disney Plus is now live in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, having launched on 12 November 2019: it's available to subscribers for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. That compares quite well with Netflix, which offers a choice of tiers to pick from at a starting price of $8.99 a month (and that's for a non-HD stream).

There's a bumper pack option as well: $12.99 a month, which also gives you access to Hulu and ESPN Plus as well, two other streaming services that Disney already owns. As we've said, Disney owns a lot of stuff these days. Based on reports, more than a million people have already signed up for the service. You can check out this excellent value bundle deal above.

When it comes to Disney Plus pricing, always bear in mind that there might be special offers available for you to take advantage of: in the US, for example, Verizon is offering a free year of Disney Plus to unlimited data and Fios customers.

If you're in Australia and New Zealand, Disney Plus goes live on November 19. UK and wider European availability has now been confirmed for March 31, 2020, but as yet the prices haven't been set. Expect the same 'a little lower than Netflix' approach to apply wherever Disney Plus launches though.

(Image credit: Disney)

It seems Film Stories got it right with its prediction of an early 2020 launch for Disney Plus in the UK: the delay is largely due to licensing issues with Sky. Sky in the UK has a pre-existing deal in place to run a dedicated Sky Disney channel on its service that doesn't expire until next year.

A straight currency conversion suggests £5.40 a month for the basic package and £10 for the one with extras, but currency rates fluctuate all the time, and Disney isn't likely to pay much attention to them anyway.

Expect Disney to come in around those price points, though it can't offer ESPN Plus or Hulu here in the UK, because it doesn't have the necessary licensing rights. Somewhere in the £5-7 price range could be where Disney ends up pricing Disney Plus in the UK. In the meantime, this staggered international roll out might leave Disney with something of a privacy problem on its hands.

Disney Plus channels, movies and TV shows

(Image credit: Disney)

As we've already mentioned, Disney is now in charge of a whole lot of video content: from classic Disney and Pixar films like The Lion King (original and remake), to the big Marvel franchises, to television shows such as The Simpsons.

Disney has been pulling some of its shows and movies off other platforms to switch them to Disney Plus, working hard to get back the rights to all its content across the world. Media reports suggest you'll see an ad for the Starz channel when you sign up for Disney Plus or ESPN Plus – as part of an agreement to get Star Wars rights back from the channel, apparently.

We just recently got a preview of a new 'Pixar in real life' series of shorts, in which various Pixar characters – from Monsters Inc, Inside Out, The Incredibles and more – appear in the real world. It looks fun and you can see the trailer below.

Indeed, in the Disney+ trial in The Netherlands, a whopping total of 621 shows were available to watchers, and that base number is only likely to grow as the service develops. As the Pixar shorts trailer shows, new stuff is getting announced every day.

For example, thanks to Disney's acquisition of Fox, The Simpsons is available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus in the US – all 30 seasons of it. Most of the Star Wars films have been available from day one too. It's going to take you a long time to get through it all.

The Mandalorian, the first live-action Star Wars series, only on #DisneyPlus. Coming to you early 2020. pic.twitter.com/0qous2yLkVAugust 24, 2019

As for original content, we've got five Marvel shows on the way to the streaming platform (covering characters including Hawkeye and Loki), plus the first live action Star Wars series, called The Mandalorian (spot the Boba Fett link), which is available to watch now. The animated series The Clone Wars is switching to Disney Plus too, and there's an Obi-Wan TV show in the works as well.

One of the more recent announcements has centred around documentaries: Howard (about playwright and lyricist Howard Ashman), Untitled Mickey Mouse Documentary, and Science Fair are among the documentaries that are making their debuts on Disney Plus.

(Image credit: Disney)

We also know that Avatar is making its streaming debut on Disney Plus, as per a couple of tweets from the official account. If you want to dive back into the world of Pandora and the Na'vi people, then the Disney Plus streaming service is the place to do it.

Disney has also confirmed that you're going to need an active Disney Plus subscription to keep watching shows and movies – if you decide you no longer want to keep paying, then you'll get locked out.

(Image credit: Disney)

As far as the scheduling is concerned, many big-name titles – including The Mandalorian and Captain Marvel – are already live. Other material will be later: the Loki series isn't due until 2021, for instance. We'll have to wait and see how long it takes for everything to become available.

How all of this translates into the UK isn't immediately clear, because Disney has different deals with UK broadcasters over shows like The Simpsons and its movies. It's a safe bet that all the original Disney Plus content (like The Mandalorian) will be available to stream at launch, but other material might take a while to move over.

Disney has now posted a three-hour (!) trailer showing everything that was available on Disney Plus as of the November 12 launch day – from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Country Bears to Lost Treasures of Maya. Get settled down and check it all out:

Disney Plus: Star Wars

(Image credit: Disney)

If you're a Star Wars fan then it's going to be very difficult to resist putting your money down for a Disney Plus subscription – remember Disney shelled out $4 billion for Lucasfilm and the rights to Star Wars back in 2012. Since then it's been busy putting out new films and TV shows.

Anticipation is high for the brand new, live action series The Mandalorian, which is making its debut on Disney Plus. You're also be able to watch the first six main films and The Force Awakens (though not The Last Jedi, yet), with the original triology available in 4K HDR for the first time. Check out a trailer for The Mandalorian below.

On top of that you've got documentaries and animated series, including five seasons of The Clone Wars. A series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development too, but we're not expecting to see that for a while – it wasn't available at the launch of the Disney Plus service.

You can expect The Last Jedi and the The Rise Of Skywalker movies to make their way to the Disney Plus platform eventually, too, even if Disney executives are now sounding warnings about making too many Star Wars movies. Disney is proud of its Star Wars library, and that should show in the Star Wars section of Disney Plus.

Disney Plus: Marvel

(Image credit: Disney)

Marvel is another of the main sections that make up Disney Plus, and there's plenty for Marvel superhero fans to enjoy on the platform. We've got original series on the way, including ones focusing on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, and Loki, as well as a variety of documentaries and other features.

None of those series are available at launch though – you're going to have to wait until 2020 or even 2021 before those Marvel originals start streaming. Let's hope Disney gets them right.

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to @DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/8hk40y5OFyNovember 6, 2019

Then there are the movies: Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World are all available at launch or soon after. In fact 16 of the 23 MCU movies are now available.

As per the tweet above, we know that Avengers: Endgame is going to be available straight away from November 12 too – so you can binge-watch the entire Infinity Saga from the comfort of your couch (or from wherever you happen to be watching) right away.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

And what about the future of the MCU? In an interview with Bloomberg, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige has confirmed that anyone who wants to "understand everything" in future Marvel movies is going to have to pick up a Disney Plus subscription.

In other words, the original Disney Plus content – including those series featuring Hawkeye, Loki and others – is going to feature information that'll help you understand what happens next in the next phase of the movies.

Disney Plus: The Simpsons

(Image credit: Fox)

If you hadn't noticed, The Simpsons is into its 31st season now, with more than 650 episodes on the board – and it's all on Disney Plus, thanks to the Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox. As far as we know, future episodes will be available to stream too.

It's exclusive, like a lot of Disney Plus content: you won't be able to stream The Simpsons anywhere else. It looks very much like the Simpsons World digital service – which currently hosts all the episodes online – is going to get shut down as Disney Plus takes over.

Now, everybody smile. @TheSimpsons are coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming November 12. pic.twitter.com/M8zTYmELb7October 28, 2019

If you're a passionate fan of the adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and the rest of the crew, then you've got one more reason to sign up for Disney Plus. Watching all the episodes of The Simpsons back-to-back sounds like the ultimate binge-watch.

All those lovely Simpsons episodes are available to stream at launch, in the US at least. As yet though, Futurama – another Matt Groening creation – hasn't been confirmed for Disney Plus.

Disney Plus streaming, content and image quality

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus can be streamed on up to four devices at the same time at 4K HDR for no extra cost. That is definitely shots fired at Netflix, who charge a premium for 4K streaming. In addition, Disney Plus comes with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, meaning that if you have the hardware you'll be able to enjoy an incredibly immersive, cinema-grade audio-visual experience.

At the moment it's not clear exactly which films and shows are going to be available in glorious 4K UHD, but that will quickly become apparent now the service has launched. In the case of Netflix, for example, 4K streams are only available with some of its titles (including all the Netflix Originals).

Disney Plus app and features

(Image credit: Disney)

Netflix is probably the best guide for what to expect with Disney Plus. Disney Plus is available on Android devices, Apple devices, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, in your web browser and on the Nintendo Switch (though that last one is still coming soon).

It is worth double-checking compatibility before you sign up though – according to one developer, Linux computers, Chromebooks, and even certain Android devices don't meet the strict DRM (Digital Rights Management) requirements of Disney Plus.

The latest series of devices that have been confirmed to get Disney Plus access are those launched under the Amazon Fire TV banner: if you use Amazon kit to do your streaming, then you're able to tune into Disney Plus, and control everything with Alexa too.

The Disney Plus interface was shown off in advance, with the familiar rows of shows and movies arranged in blocks for viewers to scroll through. Content is sorted into major hubs, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Now the service is live, you can log in and check for yourself.

(Image credit: Disney)

Disney Plus also offers support for multiple users on the same accounts, like kids and parents – that's actually something that Netflix does very well – and parental control features come built-in. You're able to limit what the kids are able to watch, if you've got some at home.

Also confirmed is the ability to download content from Disney Plus to devices like smartphones and tablets. That should come in handy if you're travelling away from home and want to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe with you.

If you are in the UK and absolutely have to have Disney Plus from the moment it launches in the US on November 12, then it may be worth investing in one of the very best VPNs on the market today, though even then it's going to be tricky.