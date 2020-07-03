Disney Plus UK guide: cheap deals, best 2020 movies and shows to watch

Disney+ UK info (Image credit: Disney) Disney+ UK price: £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year Disney+ UK release date: 24 March 2020 Disney+ movies studios: Disney, Marvel, Fox, Pixar, LucasFilm Disney+ app selection: Android devices, Apple devices, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku, Web browser, Nintendo Switch Disney+ UK: Sign up now

Disney Plus (or Disney+) has landed in the UK, offering Disney fans a wealth of streaming video entertainment on demand, including the mega hits Hamilton and Frozen 2. You've got hours and hours of content ready and waiting for you to binge watch your way through, including the excellent Disney+ exclusive The Mandalorian and hundreds of episodes of The Simpsons.

Our unbeatable T3 guide to Disney Plus provides everything you need to know about the service: the movies and shows you can watch, the best Disney Plus subscription deals, tips for watching Disney Plus, and much more. Disney+ has rapidly grown to be one of the major video streaming services on the planet, and this article will help you make the most of it.

If you haven't yet signed up for the Disney Plus party, Disney Plus UK pricing is set at £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. If you want, you can give it a try first without paying anything – take advantage of the 7-day trial offer that Disney has made available to see if this is the streaming service for you.

This detailed Disney Plus UK guide has all the info you're going to need, including a rundown of the Disney Plus apps, the 4K and HDR Disney+ movies and shows you can enjoy, the audio and video streaming quality on offer, the latest Disney Plus news and more. It's the best guide to Disney Plus, and it's right here.

Once you made the jump and sign up for a Disney Plus subscription, you've got a lot to look forward to. The service has a very strong selection of content (more on that in a moment) and an app on just about every platform (the Disney+ mobile app was the most downloaded one in the US at the end of 2019).

We've got the answers to all your key questions, such as "what does Disney Plus offer?", "how much does Disney Plus cost?", "when can I sign up for Disney Plus?", "which Disney Plus channels do I get?", "what devices run Disney Plus?" and much more besides.

It's clear that the streaming wars are now on in earnest, with services such as BritBox and Apple TV Plus also launching in the UK in recent times, but you'll find Disney Plus can more than hold its own against the competition. Let's get on to the important stuff of how you can sign up, and how much you can expect to pay.

Disney Plus: why you should sign up right now

When you consider everything that Disney Plus has to offer – from Toy Story to Star Wars – as well as all the stuff that's on the way, it's no surprise that Disney+ is attracting a lot of interest: this is a library of films and shows that's hard to beat.

Right now, we'd say Disney Plus has a great opportunity to replace Netflix as the streaming service that people register for first, and cancel last – it has an absolutely massive library of content to draw on, content that's being pulled off its competitors' platforms as it appears on Disney Plus.

It's going to take some time for Disney's current deals with the likes of Sky and the terrestrial UK stations to run their course, and until then you'll see shows like The Simpsons in multiple places. We know that Disney and Sky have already struck a deal to offer Disney+ through Sky Q, at least for the foreseeable future, and Disney+ is available on Now TV too.

Disney+ is competitively priced all across the world, and Disney+ UK is no exception to that: after a 7-day free trial, you'll pay £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year for the service (about £5 a month). By comparison, Netflix starts at £5.99 a month, but to get HD and Ultra HD quality, you need to up that to £11.99 a month.

Before Disney+ launched in the UK, you could bag yourself a whole year of access to the streaming service for £49.99, but we haven't seen a deal that good since the platform went live. However, if you're an O2 customer you can grab six months of Disney Plus free (you'll need to sign up for a new contract or upgrade your existing one).

It's worth noting that taking a break at any point is fine: Disney Plus can be cancelled whenever you like through the website or apps – just like Netflix – so you can stop and restart your Disney+ subscription at any point. Don't feel like you're trapping yourself into a long-term commitment.

We've seen Disney Plus given away with certain smart TVs in certain countries, and Disney has also starting selling Disney Plus gift cards at its stores in the US, so you can buy someone special a 12-month subscription. As yet we haven't seen any sign of these sort of deals here in the UK, but watch this space.

Those of us in the UK can't take advantage of the bumper pack option in the US either: Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus for $12.99 a month (Disney owns them all, in case you were wondering). Those other two streaming services aren't available in the UK (at least not yet), and so neither is the deal.

Remember though that you do at least get a week of free streaming when you sign up for Disney Plus to begin with, so you don't have to part with any cash straight away. Just make sure you don't forget to cancel the trial period if you decide that Disney+ isn't for you after all.

Disney Plus channels, movies and TV shows

There's obviously stacks of content on Disney+ in the form of movies and TV shows, and the selection continues to expand all the time. With the coronavirus-related closure of cinemas, some movies are arriving earlier than expected, including the live recording of Hamilton on Broadway.

The UK does lag behind the US in some cases, however – Frozen 2 went live in the US on 16 March but doesn't hit the UK until 17 July, for example. Don't panic if you notice slight discrepancies such as these while you're comparing the library content between different countries. You might see other programming variations between countries as time goes on.



Onward and Artemis Fowl are other cinema releases that were made available on Disney Plus earlier than they would typically have been. We'll have to wait and see whether this policy continues once life gets back to normal, but... probably not.

If you're wondering what's the Disney Plus highlights of 2020 are, Disney has very helpfully put together a trailer showing some of the highlights, which we've embedded below. We've also put together our own curated list of the best of Disney Plus in 2020.

There's not much chance to catch your breath: news of fresh content on Disney+ is arriving all the time, with Disney bosses keen to keep people coming back to the service as regularly as possible.

The Disney team is busy working on content from home as well during the coronavirus outbreak – check out one of the Frozen shorts that was put together remotely below. This isn't exclusive to Disney+ but it shows how the production studio team is keeping itself busy.

Big blockbuster movies like the updated Lion King and the 2019 version of Aladdin are included in the Disney Plus library, as is the second series of The Mandalorian of course (with news continuing to drip in about that). Falcon And The Winter Soldier and WandaVision are both scheduled to arrive in 2020 as well (with the latter apparently pulled forward from 2021).

We were given a glimpse of those Marvel shows, plus another original centred on Loki, at the 2020 Super Bowl – scroll down to the Marvel section to see that trailer and to get an idea of what's on the way. You'll be able to tune into all of this if you sign up for Disney+ in the UK.



And the content just keeps on coming: in recent months we've seen the arrival of Black Panther on Disney Plus, for example, alongside new episodes for the The Clone Wars, the animated Star Wars show, and the arrival of The Rise Of Skywalker. We've gone through some of this material in more depth in the sections below.

Disney is understandably keen to promote its material as well, making the most of any award nominations and wins that it gets – see the way that it celebrated Toy Story 4 winning the 2020 Academy Award for Best Animated feature, for example. Look for more prizes in the months and years ahead.

Have a browse through what's available in the various sections of Disney+ and you can't fail to be impressed. From Moana to Thor: Ragnarok, from High School Musical to Agents Of SHIELD, from Big Hero 6 to Pirates Of The Caribbean, from Finding Dory to Mary Poppins Returns... there's a lot here.

There are some fantastic movies and shows in the National Geographic channel as well, including Free Solo, Before The Flood, and Miracle Landing On The Hudson. If you're at all interested in the planet and its wildlife, there's a treasure trove of stuff to work your way through.

In some cases – The Lion King, Aladdin, Dumbo – you've got both the original movie and the more recent remake to enjoy. Perhaps you could show your kids both back-to-back and ask them which they enjoy the most...

Disney is also pushing original movies to the service: check out Togo, starring Willem Dafoe and Julianne Nicholson, which is based on a true story. It looks like classic Disney fare, and it started streaming on Disney+ from December 2019 (see the trailer above).

We also know that Avatar is making its streaming debut on Disney Plus, announced via a couple of tweets from the official account – it's available to watch now. If you want to dive back into the world of Pandora and the Na'vi people, then the Disney Plus streaming service is the place to do it.

Disney Plus: Star Wars

Disney has some big-hitting franchises to call on for its Disney Plus service, but there's none bigger than Star Wars – Disney paid George Lucas a cool $4 billion for the western-in-space property back in 2012, and since then we've seen numerous films and shows from the universe appearing on screens.

Brand new, live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian has been attracting the most buzz as far as new Disney+ shows go, and you can check out a trailer below. The first few episodes are now available to stream in the UK, and series 2 of The Mandalorian is arriving in October 2020 – apparently with some "major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action" happening.

According to social media posts from the stars involved, filming on The Mandalorian series 2 has now wrapped, so you can look forward to tuning into a second helping of the show once you've got through the first season on Disney+ in the UK. Disney is getting its money's worth from the show too, with a behind-the-scenes documentary for fans.

You can now watch all nine of the main Star Wars films on Disney+, plus Solo and Rogue One, with the original trilogy available in 4K HDR quality for the first time. On top of that you've got documentaries and animated series, including five seasons of The Clone Wars. A series based on Obi-Wan Kenobi is in development too.

If you wanted to set up the ultimate Star Wars movie marathon, Disney Plus gives you the chance. Go from episode I to episode IX, or watch them in the order they were released at cinemas, or watch them backwards, it's really up to you.

We've also heard that a spin-off series based around the Rogue One movie is on the way, focusing on the character of Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Shooting is due to begin this year on that, so we might see it in 2021.

You can expect future Star Wars movies to appear on Disney Plus UK too, even if Disney is now wary of making too many of them (Taika Waititi is the latest big name to take on a film). Disney is rightfully proud of its Star Wars library, and that should show in the Star Wars section of Disney Plus.

Disney Plus: Marvel

Disney Plus UK subscribers can also immerse themselves in the Marvel universe: it's the perfect streaming platform for fans of Marvel superhero content new and old: several original series are on the way, including ones focusing on Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye (which has been delayed but not cancelled, apparently).

During the 2020 Super Bowl event we got a brief look at some of these original Marvel shows, specifically Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki. You can see the spot embedded below, which should give you some idea of what to expect when they hit Disney Plus in the UK.

We're not quite sure exactly when all this new material is going to show up – what we do know is that The Falcon and the Winter Solider is scheduled to appear in August 2020, with WandaVision due in December 2020. There are also a variety of Marvel documentaries and other features to be watched.

Then there are the movies: Ant-Man, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Thor: The Dark World are all now available on Disney+. In fact 18 of the 23 MCU movies are now available at the last count.

Two more have launch dates – Avengers: Infinity War hits on 25 June 2020, and Ant-Man and the Wasp lands on 29 July 2020. Whenever there's a new Marvel film out at cinemas, it shouldn't take too long for it to find its way to Disney's streaming service – the selection of content is only going to grow over time.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige has confirmed that anyone who wants to "understand everything" in future Marvel movies is going to have to pick up a Disney Plus subscription, so it's worth signing up. The original Disney Plus content will feature information that'll help you understand what happens next in the next phase of the movies.

More recently, we've heard that a couple of Marvel Universe shows might be in development: one is said to be based around the Secret Invasion comic and the shape-shifting aliens known as the Krulls. To work out when new content is going to drop, the best place to keep tabs on is probably Twitter – see below for one example.

Disney Plus: The Simpsons

Then there's The Simpsons: the classic comedy is into its 31st season now, having completed more than 650 episodes, and they're (almost) all on Disney Plus, thanks to the Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Future episodes will be available to stream as well, though it's not exactly clear how long they'll take to arrive.

If you're a passionate fan of the adventures of Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and the rest of the crew, then that's one more reason to sign up for Disney Plus. Watching all the episodes of The Simpsons back-to-back sounds like the ultimate binge watch.

When it comes to the UK, Disney has now confirmed that more than 600 episodes of The Simpsons are going to be available in the UK (see tweet below). That's not all of them, but it's a significant percentage, and we've got a few recommendations about which episodes to watch first.

For the time being at least, it looks as though The Simpsons is going to show up on both Sky and Disney+. It's a sign of the tricky rights issues that Disney has to work through in all the countries that it's operating in, with certain movies and TV shows appearing on multiple platforms simultaneously.

Disney Plus streaming, content and image quality

When it comes to devices and quality Disney Plus can be streamed on up to four devices at the same time in lovely 4K HDR with any package. Disney Plus comes with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos too, so if you have the right hardware setup you'll be able to enjoy an incredibly immersive, cinema-grade audio-visual experience.

Disney has a lot of older content of course, so not everything is available in 4K UHD at the moment. Some of the content already in 4K includes the first Frozen movie, the original Lion King, the original Star Wars trilogy and all the Marvel movies currently screening, so that's a good selection to get you going. Older content may well get upgraded in the future too.

Overall, the streaming quality of Disney+, and the number of audio and visual technologies it supports, is impressive, and compares well to other streaming services. Disney has confirmed that its apps can adjust video quality if you're on a less-than-stellar Wi-Fi or cellular connection, as well.

Disney Plus app and features

No matter what device you're using, the Disney Plus apps are a breeze to use. Whether you're on Android or an iPhone, an Xbox One or a PS4, a Roku stick, a Now TV box or an Amazon Fire TV stick, you can start watching in seconds.

If you're on a laptop, you can log into Disney+ on the web as well to start watching. There are also some keyboard shortcuts you can take advantage of too, to save you reaching for the mouse – they include Space to pause (and play again), M to mute, and the left and right arrow keys to rewind and fast forward.

As with Netflix, after you've signed up you can set up multiple user accounts on the Disney+ service, so everyone in the family can keep their own viewing history and recommendations separate – just select your avatar on the web or in the app to create a new profile. Basic parental controls are included too.

As time goes on, the streaming service is making it to more and more places too, with Tesla boss Elon Musk confirming that Disney+ is eventually going to make it to the console inside his company's electric cars. We've also been promised that it'll appear on the Nintendo Switch, though that's still "coming soon".

As far as smart TVs go, check with your manufacturer: Samsung smart TVs running the Tizen OS (basically anything from 2016 and later) have a dedicated Disney+ app, so you can get up and running straight away, and other manufacturers offer similar apps. For other TVs without dedicated Disney Plus functionality, you could always use a Chromecast or a similar device.

When you get to the actual Disney Plus interface, it makes use of the familiar rows of shows and movies arranged in blocks, so they're easy to scroll through when you're looking for something to watch. Content is sorted into major hubs: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Offline support is included, so content from Disney Plus can be saved to devices like smartphones and tablets, ready for watching without an internet connection. That should come in handy if you're travelling away from home and want to take the Marvel Cinematic Universe with you.

There have been a few hiccups along the way: Disney Plus suffered some downtime across the world at the start of 2020, though it only lasted a few hours. If something has gone wrong with the Disney servers, you'll probably see an "error 83" message on your device. On the whole though, it's a reliable and stable service. Enjoy your streaming!