Hints & Tips

Emma runs multiple discounts and a refer a friend scheme. When you refer a friend to Emma, your friends will receive a £20 voucher to be used on all products when they spend over £290. If they keep their products beyond the 200 night trial period, you’ll receive £20. You can refer up to 8 friends and earn up to £160.

Emma offers an additional 6% discount to healthcare workers, educators, carers and emergency services staff. You’ll need to access a special discount code for this. If you’re a student, Emma has a student discount in partnership with UNiDAYS. When you sign up and verify your student status for free, you can start getting 15% off at Emma.

FAQs

Does Emma offer free delivery? Yes. All Emma deliveries are free from DPD, UPS and Rhenus couriers.

What’s the Emma returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 200 days in accordance with the Emma 200 night trial. Head to the Emma returns portal and arrange your pickup. Once Emma has received your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? Once your order has been dispatched, Emma will send you an email with courier and tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

Can I cancel my order? Yes. To cancel your order, you’ll have to contact the Emma customer service team.

What payment methods are available? Emma accepts all major credit and debit cards and PayPal.

What warranties are available? Emma has a 10 year guarantee and 200 night trial on all mattresses.

Can Emma pick up my old mattress? Yes. This service will cost £39 and the Emma team will deliver your new mattress and collect your old one.

Is there an Emma store near me? No. Emma is internet-only, so you’ll have to shop online.

How do I contact the Emma customer service team? To contact Emma, head to the ‘Contact Us’ section of the website, select your topic and follow the prompts to get in touch with a member of the customer service team.

How to use Emma discount codes

1. Find the Emma discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Emma discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and click ‘Go To Cart’.

3. Underneath the summary, you’ll see a link that says ‘Enter Discount Codes’. Click this, enter your code in the box and click ‘Apply’.

4. If valid, the page will refresh and your total will be updated accordingly.

What Emma mattress is best for me?

As one of the world’s leading sleep brands, Emma has two incredible mattresses and mattress bundles for you to choose from. Before you start buying any mattress, it’s important that you know what you’re looking for in a mattress and what works best for you, your body and the type of sleep you typically get.

Emma currently has two mattress options for you to shop from. The first is the Emma Original Mattress. It’s the UK’s most awarded and bestselling mattress and is suited for all body types and sleeping positions, ideal if you’re buying a mattress as a couple. The Original has 3 layers of pressure relieving foam. The top layer is made of motion-isolating and breathable Airgocell foam, which absorbs moisture and promotes airflow. The next layer is memory foam which moulds around the body for custom support and the final layer is a HRX base layer which keeps everything stable and properly supported, especially your back and shoulders.

The Emma Premium Mattress is the other option you can shop. The Premium model is a combination or hybrid of foam and springs. It has 6 layers for enhanced support and comfort, including doubled Airgocell foam and HRX foam for breathability and optimal spinal care. Both options provide a comfortable and supportive sleep setup, both come in bundles and both are discounted right now at Emma.

The Emma mattress sleep technology

When shopping for mattresses, it can be a little hard to understand all the terminology and what you actually need for your personal night sleep. Most mattress companies have their own type of sleep technology that they use in their sleeping products. This is the case with Emma.

Emma is a combination of world-class German engineering and British manufacturing and uses the latest foam technology for ultimate comfort and support. Emma uses halo memory foam, HRX foam and Airgocell technology in their mattresses and pillows.

Halo memory foam adapts to different body shapes to enhance pressure relief and help with spinal alignment and body support in general. This layer is typically located just underneath the top cover whereas the HRX foam is right at the bottom and is the thickest layer of an Emma mattress. HRX stands for high resiliency and has been engineered to enhance the durability and firmness of the mattress. It also distributes body weight evenly and prevents the mattress from sagging overtime.

The Emma Point Elastic Airgocell technology sits in between the halo memory and HRX foams. This technology gives the mattress great breathability and helps regulate temperature so you can stay cool during the night.