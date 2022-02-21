Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does CycleStore offer free delivery? Yes. All delivery options are free when you spend over £20. If your order is under £20, delivery is £2.99.

What’s the CycleStore returns policy? If you’re unhappy with your order, you can return it within 12 months of purchase. Make sure your order is unused and in its original packaging and with manufacturers labels attached. To start a return, head to the returns section of the CycleStore website and fill out a returns form. Once CycleStore has received your order, a refund will be issued.

How do I track my order? When your order has been processed and dispatched, you will receive an email confirmation with tracking information inside. Use this to track your order.

Can I exchange my order? CycleStore offers a 12 month exchange policy so you can exchange your item for a different size or colour for a whole year.

Can I cancel my order? You can cancel your order by contacting the CycleStore team. If your order has been dispatched, you’ll have to go through the returns process.

Is there a CycleStore warranty policy? All items come with a 12 month warranty but some products may vary depending on the brand.

What payment methods are available? CycleStore accepts all major credit and debit cards, American Express and PayPal.

Is there a CycleStore store near me? Yes. There’s a CycleStore shop in Congleton. If you can’t get there, we recommend shopping online.

How do I contact the CycleStore customer service team? To contact CycleStore, call 01260 275554, email sales@cyclestore.co.uk or fill out a form on their website.

How to find the right bike for your child

(Image credit: Pexels)

Learning how to ride a bike is one of the fundamental parts of growing up. If you’re starting to think about teaching your kids how to cycle, CycleStore has great options for you to choose from, including mountain and trail bikes.

So, how do you choose the right bike for your child? Start off with their age. Shopping bikes by age is a great way to get started, and you can find bikes from ages 3-5, 5-7 and 7-10 before graduating into teen and adult bikes. By shopping by age, you’re more likely to find a bike that fits their height and weight and this puts some of the pressure off of finding the perfect bike.

When you pick bikes at a younger age level, they’re most likely to come with stabilisers. Stabilisers are a handy way to get kids used to riding a bike before you remove them. It offers them a bit of independence as they can ride away confidently before transitioning to two wheels.

Style is also important when picking a kids bike. Whether they want to choose a bike in their favourite colour or with their favourite characters on the side, it should be their choice as this gets them more excited about riding a bike. It’s also fun to find matching accessories like helmets that come in a similar style. Make sure to check what type of bike it is, especially if you’re looking for a specialist bike for them like a mountain or trail bike.

The best cycling sunglasses

(Image credit: Oakley)

Whether rain or shine, it’s always a good idea to have a good pair of cycling sunglasses to stop you from squinting while you ride. Unlike cheap sunglasses found on rotating displays in supermarkets or airports, the best cycling sunglasses have a great range of features. From upping the contrast to reducing glare, to keeping grit, grime and flies out of your eyes, there’s so much that a good pair of cycling sunglasses can do.

To find the best cycling sunglasses for you, you need to consider the colour of your lenses. Despite what you might think, the colour of your lens does matter. The lens colour really changes your sunglasses and gives a particular power. Yellow lens sunglasses up the contrast, making it easier to differentiate between the road and sky. Blue lenses reduce glare and stress on the eyes and are useful in low light. Brown or amber lenses improve depth perception. Clear lenses are also better for night rides and help keep grit and grime out of your eyes.

Most cycling sunglasses have sleeker and more geometric lines which sit better on the face and alongside a helmet. Top brands that sell great cycling sunglasses are Koo, Oakley, Rapha, SunGod, and Tifosi. CycleStore has a huge range of eyewear for your cycling needs, including 100% sunglasses, specialised optics, bi-focals and goggles.