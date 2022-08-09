Booking.com discount codes for August 2022

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Hints & Tips

To stay up-to-date with Booking.com, subscribe to their emails. By signing up to the Booking.com newsletter, subscribers receive the latest news, inspiration and promotions straight to their inbox. For more news and content, make sure to follow Booking.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

If you’re a regular Booking.com customer, sign up for a free Booking.com membership. By signing up for a Booking.com account or ‘membership’, you can easily book your next holiday, work trip or staycation through Booking.com, get 10% off on participating properties and up to 50% off with members-only deals.

For a seamless shopping experience, download the Booking.com app. Available for free on both iOS and Android devices, you can book and pay for all Booking.com services on the app.

Booking.com runs sales throughout the year, specifically during peak travelling times like summer. At Booking.com, you can find seasonal holiday discounts, for example, you can find cheap prices on trips during Easter, Christmas, Valentine’s Day, Bank Holidays, the Lunar New Year, Thanksgiving and more. For summer, Booking.com helps travellers save 15% off with getaway deals when they book before a specific date.

FAQs

How do I book a holiday on Booking.com? On the Booking.com homepage, enter your destination, duration of stay, amount of guests and number of rooms you need. Once you click ‘Search’, you’ll be shown all the options that match your search criteria. Depending on what you’re trying to book, you can easily book accommodation, car rental and flights and hotels together.

Can I make changes to my booking? Depending on the property you choose, you can make changes to your booking, including updating the duration of your stay, changing check-in and out times, editing guest and card details, adding rooms and guests, plus any additional services like breakfast. You can make changes via your confirmation email or the Booking.com website.

How do I cancel my booking? If you want to cancel your booking, cancellation fees are determined by the property and will be listed in their cancellation policy which will be sent to you in the email confirmation.

What payment methods are available? Accepted methods of payment include all major credit and debit cards and PayPal.

Do I have to pay a deposit? Some properties on Booking.com will ask for a deposit or prepayment. This will be communicated to you when you go to book your stay.

Does Booking.com offer insurance? Head to the Booking.com Help Centre and select ‘Insurance’ to see general information, policies, coverage and claims for travel insurance and room cancellations.

Is there a Booking.com store near me? No, Booking.com is an online-only travel agency.

How do I contact the Booking.com customer service team? To contact Booking.com customer service, call 020 35646725 or head to the Booking.com Help Centre to start a live chat.

How to use Booking.com discount codes

1. Find the Booking.com discount code that you want to use, read the T&Cs and head to their website. You can find these discount codes on the T3 Booking.com discount code page, their website and emails.

2. Select where you’re going on your holiday, how long for, how many guests there will be and how many rooms you need. From there, you can pick the accommodation you like and click ‘Reserve’ if it's available.

3. Go through the review and checkout process, until you get to the ‘Final Details’ page. Enter your discount code with your payment details and click ‘Apply’. For some offers, you’ll be asked to visit the ‘My Coupon Codes’ page and enter your code there.

4. If the discount code is valid for the booking, your reward will be activated and the discount will be added to your total.

Can I book my whole holiday on Booking.com?

(Image credit: Booking.com)

Since its inception in 1996, Booking.com has grown into one of the world’s leading digital travel companies. With over 28 million listings on the website in countries around the world, Booking.com connects millions of travellers with a range of places to stay, transport options and more, for their next holiday, staycation or work trip. As Booking.com is best known for its lodging and accommodation arrangements, many people wonder if they can actually book their entire holiday on Booking.com. And the quick answer is… yes!

On Booking.com, you can simply book a hotel or car rental service without the flight (if you’re not flying or you’ve already booked your plane ticket), or you can book your entire holiday. Simply click ‘Flights + Hotel’ on Booking.com to book both your flights and hotel together. Powered by lastminute.com, you can book either ‘Flight + Hotel’ or ‘Eurostar + Hotel’. Once you enter your destination, number of people, flight details and accommodation needs, you’ll be shown all your options. From there, you can filter by budget, boarding type, property type and ratings. This is a great service to choose if you want to do your booking all in one place and you’re more likely to find lower prices and discounts when you book flights and hotels together.

For any additional services, you can also book your taxi from the airport in advance on Booking.com or you can rent a car so you can easily get around during your stay. No matter the destination, you can book your dream holiday with Booking.com.

How to plan the perfect UK staycation

(Image credit: Booking.com)

Due to the cost of living crisis, everyday prices are getting more and more expensive, meaning for a lot of us a holiday is completely out of the question in 2022. Not only have prices skyrocketed, but airports have been a little tricky this year with crazy queues, lost luggage and many flights being delayed or cancelled.

However, all is not lost if you’re hoping to get away with the family this summer. To save extra money and avoid the potential stress of getting your flight cancelled, plan a staycation in the UK. Staycations are a great way to explore parts of your own country that you’ve never been to before. Here are a few places you should definitely visit on your next staycation, which you can easily book at Booking.com.

First, Devon and Cornwall are always flocked during the summer, due to their beautiful beaches. If you love the Cornish seaside or fancy exploring the Devon countryside, you’ll have to be quick to book this staycation as they’re very crowded during the summertime! Alternatively, if you fancy a beach stay, why not try somewhere like Bournemouth, Newquay or St David's in West Wales? These places have stunning views, plenty of activities, and are likely to not be as crowded as the South.

If you fancy somewhere touristy, head to London or Edinburgh. As London is England’s capital city, there’s so much to see and do, including museum trips, West End shows and Buckingham Palace. If you fancy going a little further up North, head to Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh for an explore of the castle, easier access to the Highlands and try some traditional Scotch whiskey.