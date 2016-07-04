Visconti Tuscany Collection AREZZO leather wallet review

Here we have an interesting wallet in the fact that it looks premium, has a premium build and a premium feature set, however it comes with a premium price tag also. Should that high price tag, which is twice that of some comparable wallets stand in its way from you dropping your hard-earned cash on it? Well, maybe...

One thing is for sure though, the Visconti Tuscany sure is a nice wallet, with lovely tan-coloured leather (the pick of three colours), a sturdy construction with intricate stitching and an engorged feature set combining to create a fantastic currency carrier.

And while we're talking features, the Tuscany boasts 7 card slots, a cash compartment, a zipped cash compartment, a meshed driving license compartment, 4 other compartments for receipts and even a studded coin pouch.

As with a few other wallets in this roundup, it is also outfitted with RFID blocking tech, which means your personal data is safe and secure.

Altogether then a super choice, however the large price tag is something that needs to be negotiated.

Buy Visconti Tuscany Collection AREZZO Leather Wallet