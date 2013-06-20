Samsung Ativ Q deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

The Samsung ATIV Q is a dual device that runs not one but two operating systems - Android and Windows 8. T3 went hands-on...

The Samsung ATIV Q is the Korean giant's first dual-OS running laptop that will see you running Android and Windows 8 apps. It's the second PC in the ATIV line-up, following the Samsung ATIV and is hoping to take on the likes of the Sony VAIO Duo 13, ASUS Transformer Book Trio and Dell XPS Duo 12.

Samsung ATIV Q: Size and Build

Packing a 13.3-inch screen, the device weights 1.29kg, with a profile that measures 13.9mm thin. It's certainly on the lighter and thinner end of the scale and easily portable. As a convertible it can be used in four modes.



The first as a standard laptop, the second allows the screen to "float" above the keyboard, the third flips the screen to the back and the last as a fully touchscreen tablet. The CPU can be found in the hinge rather than underneath the keyboard. An interesting proposition and it certainly gives the laptop a sturdy feel.

Samsung ATIV Q: Features

The main boon of the ATIV Q is it's ability to run both Android and Windows. From the screen it's an easy one press from Windows to Android and vice-versa. There's full access to the Google Play Store and Android apps can be dragged and dropped on to the Windows display.

It's simple and intuitive to use and means that if you're an Android apps fan on tablet but a Windows 8 lover on PC, you get the best of both worlds. Samsung has also included it's much loved S Pen from the Samsung Galaxy Note range.

It'll work across both OSs and we're told comes with 1024 level sensitivity and also added in is an updated S Note app. The love-in with Samsung tablets continues with Samsung's new SideSync functionality that allows you drag and drop files, annotations and pictures from the ATIV Q to your tablet and phone, wirelessly.

Samsung ATIV Q: Screen

The 13.3-inch screen comes with a resolution of 3200 x 1800 and 275ppi. From our brief play with it, it's bright and apps across both OSs were pin sharp. The touchscreen using your digits was responsive and the addition of the S Pen is a bonus for those who like a good stylus.

Samsung Galaxy ATIV Q: Battery

Samsung quoted 12 hours on the Samsung ATIV Q, which is pretty standard and in line with Apple's offering of the MacBook Air but we'll be bringing you more on that once we've had a longer time to test in our full review.

Samsung Galaxy ATIV Q: Verdict

The fact that the Samsung Galaxy ATIV Q runs both Windows and Android is a great advantage and sets it apart from other Windows 8-only convertibles. One of Windows 8's big headaches is apps and the ATIV Q solves that problem by offering the 800,000 plus apps from Google Play and the ability to use them in the Windows OS.

It lacks some of the sex-appeal of the MacBook Air but it's certainly one of the sleekest and slimmest convertibles out there running Windows. We only had a brief play with the device and the signs are good, what we need now is a thorough test for a full verdict on whether this is the Windows 8 convertible to get your hands on.



Samsung Galaxy ATIV Q release date: TBC



Samsung Galaxy ATIV Q price: TBC