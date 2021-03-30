Reebok Nano X1 review: a classic all-rounder from the daddy of all workout shoe brands

Reebok Nano X1 is from a proud tradition of Reebok workout shoes. Reebok has been cobbling together gym-tailored shoes like this for over a decade and they are, by now, very good at it. Now in its 11th generation, the Nano series is known for offering the support needed for all kinds of high-intensity workouts as well as being the first official athletic shoe specifically designed for CrossFit. That might not have worked out so well in the end, but the range is still going strong, nonetheless.

The Nano line is one of Reebok's best selling collections. The latest silhouette, the Nano X1 , hit the shelves less than a month ago and is already gaining some decent traction in the market. However, its updated design has already faced some criticism from hardcore fitness fanatics who state it doesn’t quite offer the same support that older generations of the shoe did.

There’s no margin for error, either as the new release faces some stiff competition from shoe makers such as Nike, whose Metcon series is proving increasingly popular with HIIT buffs and gym bunnies alike.

So, is the Nano X1 worth the investment? How does the shoe stack up when it comes to real world performance? Is it one of the best workout shoes you can buy? Hold on to your skipping ropes, you’re about to find out.

REEBOK NANO X1 REVIEW: PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The Reebok Nano X1 gym shoe was launched in February this year and is available to buy now in a choice of five different colourways (red, white, black, white/black and white/navy), none of which we are massive fans of. Each is priced at £110. There’s also a Grit edition available, which basically swaps out the Flexweave knit upper for a Flexweave Grit upper - a tougher, more durable material that is resistant to more extreme, outdoorsy environments. This model is £10 cheaper.

In America, pricing is from $110 depending on model and where you're shopping. In Australia it's from $190.

REEBOK NANO X1 REVIEW: DESIGN

When launched, the Reebok Nano X1 received some mixed reviews for design. We actually like the overall look of the shoe, but think it’s let down massively by the colourways available. Unlike Nike’s metcon range, there’s no option to design your own, so you’re stuck between the odd options available. IF you;re looking for a more minimal design, you’ve got the mostly white model that’s a weird mix of different shades of white, or an almost entirely black design that’s got a random rubber gum accent on the sole.

Nevertheless, the shoe does boast some distinctive characteristics for a training shoe - for instance, a wide toe box, low heel drop and firm foam midsole. It also features an extended outsole (designed to help protect the foot from friction burns during activities like rope climbs) alongside breathable yet durable uppers that are nice and stretchy so it flexes better to support movement.

Comparing the Nano X1 to its competitors, such as the Nike Metcon 6, the shoe does have a more everyday sneaker feel about it, which is a nice bonus as it means you can wear them casually, outside the gym, and they won’t look out of place.

REEBOK NANO X1 REVIEW: SIZING AND FIT

In terms of sizing and fit, the Nano X1 runs pretty much true to size, with our usual size 11 fitting us perfectly. On the foot, the shoe feels exceptionally well cushioned thanks to the Floatride Energy Foam tech in the forefoot, which offers responsiveness and support for most kinds of movement.

REEBOK NANO X1 REVIEW: PERFORMANCE

So how does Reebok’s fresh Nano shoe fare when it comes to getting your HIIT on?

The first thing you’ll notice during use is that the Nano X1 is designed for anyone who likes to train hard. The shoe’s breathable yet durable Flexweave knit upper is ideal for fast, multidirectional movement, and helps you to keep cool in the process.

With the firm’s Floatride Energy Foam built in the forefoot, there’s an added bonus of cushioning when you need it. This is ideal for high energy activities, such as sprinting, but doesn’t ruin the firmness needed when it comes to more intense exercise. It’s this that makes the Nano X1 the most versatile shoe in the series yet.

While the shoe has a wider appeal than ever, some Nano fans might complain that the X1 doesn’t have the same level of support that its predecessors do, making this silhouette less suited for heavy lifting. Still, there’s some decent stability on offer in the supportive heel - especially for high impact maneuvers - but probably not as much as hardcore lifters would like. So if you’re a weightlifting junkie, then you might want to give these babies a miss.

REEBOK NANO X1 REVIEW: VERDICT

Despite being part of a series that was originally designed for heavy lifters, the Nano X1 is more focused on providing support for all areas of the gym floor. Due to its flexibility, it’s certainly a great choice if you’re a ‘jack of all trades, master of none’ when it comes to fitness.

So, if it’s a super versatile, all-round gym shoe you’re after; one that excels in fast-paced impact activities, such as HIIT workouts, jumping and sprinting, then the Nano X1 could be the shoe for you.