Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review: In Peg We Trust

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review TL;DR: The latest iteration of Nike's best daily running trainer is also one of the best daily trainers overall from any brand. Wear it for running, jogging or walking – you won't be disappointed.

I liked the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37; it looked cool and provided decent energy return, but I must admit, the toe box was indeed a bit tight. I wasn't super fond of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38, though, and found it quite bland for a Nike running shoe.

Maybe because of my history with the franchise, I didn't quite know what to expect from the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39, but probably because I didn't have high expectations, I really enjoyed running in the shoes. They are a joy to wear for running and any everyday activities; not to mention, these running shoes look good enough so you won't look like a dad wearing them.

What else is there to like about the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39? Let's explore together.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review: Price and availability

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 was announced in mid-April 2022 and is available to buy now at Nike US, Nike UK and Nike AU for a recommended retail price of $120/£109.95/AU$180. Remember to check our Nike discount codes to help reduce the cost.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review: What’s new?

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 introduces significant changes over the Pegasus 38, including an extra Air Zoom unit (of which there are two now) in the forefoot, more React foam, Flywire technology and extra padding in the tongue.

The outsole has also been reconfigured and now contains more rubber in critical areas and less where it's not needed, reducing overall weight. The engineered mesh upper has added ventilation holes, so airflow in the shoes has also been improved.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review: Tech

There are two notable technologies involved with the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39: React and Air Zoom. The former is a resilient foam – Nike's most resilient foam, in fact – that's built to carry you over long miles and designed to retain its good properties over long periods of time. So, unlike the Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT%, the foam of the Pegasus 39 will feel the same after 200 or so miles.

As for the Air Zoom units, the Pegasus 39 now has two, doubling the amount its predecessor offered. The Air Zoom units, when placed correctly, offer great energy returns and reduce weight – after all, the units are filled with air which is lighter than any foam Nike might dream up.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 also features the Flywire technology. These are filaments running connecting different parts of the upper and offering a more secure lockdown than even engineered mesh uppers. Flywire is also supposed to reduce pressure on the foot which often causes discomfort, especially on longer runs.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review: Fit

Speaking of Flywire: the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 is super comfortable. I liked the Pegasus 37 despite its tight toebox and felt that the extra room offered by the Pegasus 38 was a bit much; the fit of the Pegasus 39 is perfect, not least because of the inclusion of the Flywire.

Step-in comfort is of utmost importance for daily trainers, and the Pegasus 39 excels here too. The collar can be opened up easily, and the foot slides right in; no effort required! There isn't a pull tab, but the heel runs relatively high, making it easier to grab and pull the shoes.

At first glance, I thought the Pegasus 39 would be too warm to wear – it looked warm, at least to me. In reality, the engineered mesh upper is well-ventilated. There are plenty of air holes in the toe box area, and the upper on the medial and lateral sides is practically see-through; the air moves in and out beautifully.

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review: Running performance

After testing a bunch of heavy daily trainers, such as the On Cloudmoster and the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 24, I was surprised by how light the Pegasus 39 felt when I went for my first run in them.

Maybe it's the extra Air Zoom unit or the extra React foam, but the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 feels springy and even nimble on occasions. I ran at a variety of different paces, and at no point did I feel the shoes were not supporting my stride.

The longest session I had in the Pegasus 39 was around 10k, but for that distance, the shoes were perfect. The weather was pretty warm on my test runs, and I was a bit concerned about overheating, but alas, my feet felt fresh and ready to go, even towards the end of my sessions.

After a few runs, I was getting more cautious; surely, there would be a niggle or something hindering the perfect running experience? I'm happy to report that I'm yet to find any section that causes discomfort (at the time of writing).

In my experience, the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 is best-suited for moderate tempo paces; the combination of the React foam and double Air Zoom pockets literally beg for some speed. Not saying the shoes aren't good for slower runs or recovery runs, but I feel they would be wasted if you only poodled along with them.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 review: Verdict

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 is a superb daily trainer for runners who don't mind their shoes looking fly.

Nike perfected the Pegasus formula by doubling the Air Zoom units, adding more React foam and including the Flywire technology for better lockdown. The outsole now has more rubber where needed and less where it's not necessary, reducing the overall weight down a notch.

The Pegasus 39 can be used for any type of running, but it enjoys itself the most at moderate paces; however, joggers will find it equally as comfortable to wear as people who run a bit faster.

I couldn't be happier that the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 is back to its roots: finally, a comfortable Nike trainer with no exorbitant price tag – highly recommended.

