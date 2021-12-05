Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker Pleasure Waves review: like using a sledgehammer to crack a nut

You don't really need the best Fleshlight to have a good time – to anyone with a right hand and an active imagination, that much should be clear. But given that we're looking at the Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker (and, y'know, assessing its potential to make things more interesting) know this: although more complex male masturbators offer a whole bunch of exciting sensations, there's a definite case to be made for more simplistic strokers. They're included in our guide to the best sex toys for men for a reason.

The XL Double Stroker may not have all the bells and whistles of something like Lovehoney's Blowmotion range (head to our Blowmotion Real Feel Rechargeable Vibrating Male Masturbator review for our thoughts on one of those toys), or even the detail of a Fleshlight Flight Pilot, but (at least in theory) it covers the basic requirements for a toy like this and offers you the opportunity to use it in a number of different ways. Oh, and it's a whole lot cheaper at less than half the price of a big-boy Fleshlight.

Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker Pleasure Waves review: design

The Lovehoney Double Stroker is transparent - clearer even than the likes of Fleshlight's Ice Lady - and entirely non-anatomical, making it a great option for partner play, and suitable for those who are entirely grossed out by more sordid toys. That said, it's not a design that screams 'pleasure' as much as one that makes you question whether this is a dog toy or not; it's stiffer and tougher than the soft inners of more advanced toys, and its dual textures (on one side a deep rib, on the other numerous tendrils) aren't particularly sexy.

The material is springy, but probably somewhat stiffer than you'd expect (Image credit: Future)

Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker Pleasure Waves review: features

This is an open-ended toy, which many who don't like the suction of certain toys will appreciate. But that's not to say it can't offer a little vacuum - squeeze the top and you can create your own pressure while you're going at it, something which is a little more difficult to adjust on case-mounted toys. Cleaning, as you can imagine, is pretty trivial.

Lovehoney does suggest that the open end makes this great for partner access, but given its extremely generous length (and the fact that it's quite hard to compress) that's probably only a feature that'll be open to a small proportion of truly XL guys. If that's your aim, something like the shorter Fleshlight Quickshot Vantage will suit better.

It is also double-sided, giving you two distinct texture options. Good luck flipping things around, though, as this is stiff enough to offer some serious resistance. It's almost comically strong.

The Pleasure Waves XL's frond-like tendrils are probably the better of the two textures (Image credit: Future)

Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker Pleasure Waves review: does it work?

This bit is always going to be pretty subjective, but the Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker Pleasure Waves... well, it didn't work for me. Without going into too many specifics I'm right about average in terms of size, and even then this felt tight and unforgiving: what that material gains in terms of robustness it absolutely loses in terms of stretchiness and comfort. There's a reason many toys use springier and more flexible stock, because both textures here felt, to me, pretty rough no matter how much lube I threw in.

Again, though, it's subjective. I can't say it's ineffective, because I definitely felt something, even if it wasn't something I particularly liked. If you're less girthy there's a good chance you could have some fun with this, and crucially you won't have thrown too much money away if you don't.

Flipped to put the ribs on the inside, the Pleasure Waves XL becomes even tighter (Image credit: Future)

Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker Pleasure Waves review: verdict

You could make a case for simpler strokers. That's precisely what we've tried to do here. Making a case for this simple stroker really isn't so easy, because it's for a very specific person: if you're on the narrower, less sensitive side of the equation, the Lovehoney Reversible XL Double Stroker Pleasure Waves will fit you like a glove. If you're not, load up on lube and cross your fingers it's something you enjoy. It's tough, easy to clean, and packed with different ways to use it – but whether you'll want to is another matter.