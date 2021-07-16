Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S review: a stand mixer for discerning bakers that's jam-packed with features

Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S review (shortened version): think KitchenAid stand mixers are the best just because they're the most popular? Think again, chef…

Yes, of course it’s fair to say that most cooks – both wannabes and pros – gravitate towards the KitchenAid range of stand mixers. And with good reason: the KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer has exemplary build quality and a classic, stylish look that hasn’t changed in aeons. However, even that classic isn’t without its hiccups – most notably the speed selection method which is frankly clunky and prone to causing mayhem when inexperienced users either let the speed lever slip into full pelt, throwing mix everywhere, or not engaging the bowl correctly.

The Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S has very few issues of that nature and is, to all intents and purposes, a proper 21st Century food mixer. It not only performs superbly well but is easy to use and equipped with some alluring features that make baking preparation go without a hitch, even for beginners. Not for nothing does this sterling operator occupy the top spot in our guide to the Best Stand Mixers.

So, without further ado, let’s strip the Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S down into some bite-sized chunks.

Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S review: Price and availability

This big boy costs £599 in the UK and AU£1100 in Oz. Perhaps surprisingly, Kenwood does not seem to be trying to invade KitchenAid's American home turf, but if you could buy it there, it would probably be about $800.

Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S review: Design



This British-designed and engineered planetary mixer occupies the upper tier in the Kenwood range. Its understated styling and unobtrusive gun-metal livery is suitable for a wide variety of kitchen designs and it doesn’t take up as much space as you’d imagine.

Constructed almost entirely from die-cast metal and equipped with an ultra-powerful 1,500-watt motor, this high-end mixer weighs in at a substantial 9.2 kilos, so once it’s in position, you might want to leave it there. To put that motor power into context, the classic KitchenAid Artisan mixer has a motor rated at just 300 watts. Now, you could say that 1,500W is overkill and unless you are mixing cement, you're probably right, but it's always more reassuring to have more power on tap than less.

The large, polished stainless steel 4.6-litre bowl is good for a dozen egg whites or 2.72kgs of cake mix. It's both a sight to behold and very practical too, because it comes with a handle on either side. Indeed, this bowl is so mirror-like that it reflects the entire kitchen – best not bake whilst naked, then. The bowl also clamps into the holder more reliably than most KitchenAid models because it has a rubber plinth that grabs hold of it. There’s never any question of whether it’s safely locked in or not.

Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S review: Features



The Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S also comes with an abundance of very handy features which we’ll take a look at right now – so keep on scrolling. Like most planetary mixers, the Titanium Chef’s heavy-weight top half articulates upwards to make it easy to remove the aforementioned gorgeous bowl and change between the industrial strength stainless-steel K-beater, whisk and dough hook.

Unlike some mixers – ie: KitchenAid – which require sliding a lever before manually lifting the heavy arm, this one is self sprung so when you operate the simple rear-mounted latch, the whole top half bounces up on its own – you then lift it a few more inches and manually lock it into its upright position. This is a very nice touch indeed, though do make sure there’s enough clearance above the arm, especially if you've seated it below a glass shelf!

The electronic speed control system is another tactile addition that is much more satisfying to use – and more reliable – than the stiff sliding mechanism on the KitchenAid. Simply switch the machine on and the circular control dial lights up in readiness for you to select your preferred speed from one to eight. It also provides an extra low speed for gently folding in egg whites and a full-speed pulse function for rapidly blitzing whatever it is you rapidly want want to blitz.

The plastic splash guard on top of the bowl slides on very easily and comes with a transparent flip-up cover for feeding in ingredients.

Just when you think it can’t get any better, a light tap of the touch-sensitive chrome slab on top switches on an LED that bathes the entire bowl in bright white light, so you can see how the mix is going. Not many mixers have a light in the bowl but you’d be surprised what a difference it makes, especially if your kitchen lighting is quite subdued.

This mixer has not just one but two accessory attachment areas. The one on the front is for slow-speed attachments – meat mincer, pasta roller and grinding mill – and the other for high-speed accessories, such as the Kenwood food processor, glass blender or compact chopper. You can also buy optional beaters designed specifically for creaming and folding.

Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S review: Performance

I’m no master baker, that’s for sure, but I have a KitchenAid-devotee for a partner who is. It took her just one lemon drizzle cake to move from her beloved KitchenAid to Kenwood and she’s never looked back. This mixer simply performs all the tasks you throw in its path with accomplished ease. It’s a doddle to use – even for a baking novice – and it’s more than powerful enough to tackle heavier, unforgiving loads like sourdough. Oh, and it’s really easy to clean, because there are no sticky out bits or hidden crevices for cake mix to linger. Everything is dishwasher proof, too.

Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S review: Verdict

No, this is not the cheapest machine on the shelf, though you will likely find some excellent deals bouncing around. Nevertheless, it passed every whipping, mixing and kneading task I threw at it with effortless style and efficiency.

The Kenwood Titanium Chef KVC7300S is not all that much pricier than a KitchenAid Artisan and while it's admittedly not as Insta-friendly, stylish or classic, it is a better mixer. Lay out the extra dough and get a Kenwood instead.