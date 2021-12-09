Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-spot vibrator review: a simple-but-effective mid-priced rabbit vibrator

Buy the Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot vibrator from Lovehoney

Welcome to T3's Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-Spot vibrator review. This rabbit vibrator, which is made by the Lovehoney Group, comes with the official stamp of approval from book author E L James.

Twenty-something years ago when the landscape regarding female sexual wellness was somewhat more retrograde, the TV series Sex And The City introduced many of its viewers to the joys of the rabbit vibrator, a sex toy that stimulates both the G-spot and the clitoris at the same time. The 'normalisation' of this sex toy saw sales rocket and the rabbit still holds its position as a best seller for many brands.

Today's best vibrators are a varied bunch, and in recent years, there have been some very interesting and successful developments in the look and design of the rabbit (see our LELO Soraya Wave review, for one example). However, Lovehoney Group's 50 Shades of Grey Greedy Girl is sticking to the tried and tested design of a long internal shaft and clitoral-stimulating rabbit-like 'ears'.

The Greedy Girl G-Spot vibrator was originally released in 2014, back when the Fifty Shades series felt a bit more current, and the GG range now boasts seven variations on this rabbit theme, including real-feel, mini and slim versions. The G-Spot vibrator is the second most expensive (topped only by the thrusting version) but everything in the Greedy Girl range comes in well under £100. Despite the slightly cringe-worthy name, the range is a strong choice for sex toy buyers who are looking for quality and effectiveness without having to invest too much money.

So can this bunny-eared rabbit stand out in what is an incredibly busy section of the sex toy market? Read on for my full review of the 50 Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-spot vibrator.

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-spot vibrator review: design and features

The Greedy Girl G-spot vibrator (shall we say GG for short?) is a substantial looking rabbit, coming in at 10-inches in length. Don't wince! Insertable shaft length is 5.5 inches with a circumference of 4.75 inches. The GG looks and feels like it means business; this is not a particularly petit gadget. Both the insertable shaft and vibrating clitoral ears are flexible, a big plus as manoeuvrability is crucial for a toy that's taking on the difficult task of both G-spot and clitoral stimulation. It's made from body-safe silicone and boasts a super-smooth, velvety texture; joyfully there is no irritating join where the ears meet the internal shaft.

The GG offers an astounding 36 variations, with a combination of three speeds and nine patterns in the shaft and three speeds in the ears. This toy is incredibly user friendly with an on/off button above which sits below a longer button that allows you to easily cruise through the pattern options. It's waterproof and USB rechargeable with a 60-minute run time, and it comes in a rather slinky storage bag emblazoned with 50 Shades of Grey.

Both the motor in the shaft and the ears feel wonderfully powerful albeit a touch on the loud side during the faster settings. It's not a toy you'd want to set off in your bag by accident so a big tick to its creators for including a travel lock option to prevent awkward moments.

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-spot vibrator review: does it work?

At first glance, the GG looks a little austere in comparison to the more aesthetically pleasing designs out there. However, put aside those judgements as it's worth making friends with what turns out to be a very friendly rabbit indeed. The internal shaft is expertly shaped with a bulbous tip that targets the G-spot successfully, while the ears, despite possibly being a little on the long side for some clitoris owners, also hit all the correct notes after a little positioning. There's a huge variety of patterns on offer, probably more than you'll ever use, and both motors are satisfyingly powerful whether working together or independently. Like with all sex toys, particularly those that are used internally, use plenty of lube for the best experience.

Like the older, slightly serious-looking sibling of younger, more innovative rabbits, the GG has a confidence and a directness that is satisfyingly efficient and it's relatively quiet too, until you ramp up the settings when it can sound a touch ferocious.

Fifty Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-spot vibrator review: verdict

This corner of the sex toy market is not only busy with lots of versions, it has also seen some interesting developments in sex toy tech with LELO's Soraya and Ina Wave, and the We-Vibe Nova. The 50 Shades of Grey Greedy Girl G-spot vibrator sticks to a more traditional design but the quality of the silicone and its smooth design combined with two strong motors and targeted clitoral stimulation sees a confident, straight-to-business approach with successful results.