Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review – More bounce, less ounce

I was ready to love the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3. Its predecessor, the Adios Pro 2, was one of the best running shoes of 2021 and is still in my rotation to this day. It's only recently been pushed out of my weekly rotation by other (admittedly newer) fast shoes such as the Nike ZoomX Streakfly and the brilliant ASICS METASPEED EGDE+.

When I first heard about the imminent release of the Adios Pro 3, I instantly reached out to Adidas and asked for a pair for a review. They kindly provided me with the shoes, and as soon as Adios Pro 3 landed on my doorstep, I abandoned work and all my other commitments so I could go for a quick test run.

The initial experience was a bit of a mixed bag: the fit was too tight, and the cutaway sections in the foam affected my gait (I tend to land on the lateral side of the front of the foot when I climb hills). However, this first experience didn't deter me from giving the shoes a proper try; I was determined to get to the bottom of this and find out whether the Adios Pro 3 are better or worse than the Adios Pro 2.

Here is what I found.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review: Price and availability

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 was launched on 1 June 2022 and is available to buy now directly from Adidas US (opens in new tab), Adidas UK (opens in new tab) and Adidas AU (opens in new tab) for a recommended retail price of $250/£220/AU$360. The shoes are also available to buy via third-party retailers such as SportsShoes.com (opens in new tab).

The Adios Pro 2 is available to buy still and is much cheaper, thanks to the release of the Adios Pro 3. SportsShoes.com currently sells the Adios Pro 2 (opens in new tab) for £126 in the UK while in the US, you can get a pair of Adio Pro 2s for 40% off at Adidas (opens in new tab).

If you're after a something cheaper, give the Adidas Adizero Adios 6 a try. Currently, you can buy them for $72 (-40% off) at Adidas US (opens in new tab) and £77 (-30% off) at SportsShoes.com (opens in new tab) in the UK.

Also part of the Adios line is the Boston 10 shoes and the Adizero Takumi Sen 8, both featuring the EnergyRod system and the Lightstrike Pro foam.

The Adios Pro 3 has a more 'pointy' toe box design (left: Adios Pro 2, right: Adios Pro 3) (Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review: What's new?

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 features the new ENERGYRODS 2.0 system: the carbon energy rods are now a single structure. Adidas seems to have backtracked slightly on the idea of using separate rods instead of a thin carbon plate with the new system; maybe the Adios Pro 4 will have an even more connected EnergyRod system?

The Lightstrike Pro foam is not new but here, you get two layers of it for extra bounce and energy return. The stack height of the Adios Pro 3 stayed the same but it has a shallower drop, meaning that there is now more foam under the forefoot. In numbers:

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3: 6.5 mm drop (heel: 39.5 mm / forefoot: 33 mm)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 2: 10 mm drop (heel: 39.5 mm / forefoot: 29.5 mm)

Despite the extra foam, the Adios Pro 3 weighs ever so slightly less than the Adios Pro 2 (244 grams v 247 grams, men's UK size 10) which is due to the foam cutaways and the new lightweight upper. The Adios Pro 3 features similar cutaways to the Takumi Sen 8 (e.g. under the little toe) and there is a big chunk 'missing' from the medial side of the midsection of the shoes (just like in the Adios Pro 2).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review: Fit

I have a confession to make: I have wide feet. If you read any of my previous running shoe reviews, you might know this already, but I thought I might as well clarify it here, too, just in case you didn't.

Now, I'm kind of between size 10-10.5 UK and I wore a size 10 Adios Pro 2, so I asked for the same size Adios Pro 3. According to the Adidas website, my Adidas size is supposed to be 11, but there is no way that's true. I tested many size 10 Adidas shoes before and they fit me fine, including the Adios Pro 2.

Naturally, I asked for the same size Adios Pro 3 (size 10) so I can compare the two. To my surprise, I had a hard time getting my foot into the shoes and once they were on, the toe box felt a bit too close to comfort.

Adidas has updated the upper, and not just the material but the shape of the upper, too, making the shoes look more like cowboy boots than running shoes. I'm sure the engineers/designers did a lot of research before they decided on the update, but surely no one has a foot that can be wedged into that little area near the front!?

The lace cage feels fine, although the heel section is somewhat tight, this could just be because my feet were pushed back by the overly tight toe box. The shape and the size of the heel counted look similar to the Adios Pro 2.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review: Running performance

Despite the fit not being up my street, I enjoyed running in the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3. The shoes provide seriously good energy returns, and switching pace is as easy as thinking about wanting to do it, and off you go.

The aggressive rocker shape reminded me of Hoka's Early-Stage Mete-Rocker system, which I love and am glad to see here. The cutaway section of the foam under the pinky toe tarnished the perfect rocker experience – if only slightly – but it could just be how I run; not everyone utilises that bit of the foam, hence why Adidas thought it was okay to remove it.

Traction is excellent, thanks to the Continental rubber outsole. I tested the shoes mainly in dry conditions, but occasionally, some light rain fell and even on those occasions, I didn't struggle to keep my balance and stride in control. The rubber should be durable enough to last a couple of hundred miles, although I don't have any official stats about its longevity.

My feet didn't feel quite as light running in the Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 as they did in the METASPEED EDGE+, but this doesn't mean the shoes aren't fast. If you use them right – and are a fast enough runner to make the most of the mechanics of the Adio Pro 3 – the shoes will propel them forward fast. Even I felt speedy wearing them, and admittedly, I had some issues with the fit. Not to mention, I'm by no means a mega-fast runner.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review: Verdict

Adidas switched up a gear with the Adizero Adios Pro 3. The shoes feel snappy and ready to go thanks to the extra foam under the forefoot and the EnergyRod 2.0 system that connects the previously separate carbon rods so that they work more harmoniously.

The upper has also been redesigned and feels tighter than the Adios Pro 2; please bear this in mind before making a purchase. If you have wide feet, it might be worth going half a size up to ensure there is enough room in the toe box area. Runners with narrow feet will have no issues with the fit.

It's easy to switch tempo in the shoes, which makes them especially ideal for tempo sessions. The extra foam under the forefoot also allows for longer sessions without killing your legs; another brownie point awarded to the Adios Pro 3.

The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 is certainly different from its predecessor and will delight some runners but not all of them. The unique shape of the foam (i.e. cutaway sections) requires runners to be fully in control of their stride to make the most of the shoes; complete beginners need not apply.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 review: Also consider

Apart from the shoes mentioned above (e.g. METASPEED EDGE+), other shoes that spring to mind are the new Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, shoes even chunkier than the Adios Pro 3 with an integrated carbon plate and Air Zoom pockets. The Alphafly 2 is more expensive than the Adidas and might be harder to get hold of (at least for now).

The On Cloudboom Echo is also a decent alternative that features a firmer foam and an equally as tight upper. It's miles better than the original Cloudboom and has a well-pronounced toe spring for explosive take-offs.