YouTube pilots cheaper 'Premium Lite' subscription tier for ad-free viewing

YouTube is testing a cheaper subscription tier called 'Premium Lite', which offers users ad-free viewing without some of the other benefits of YouTube’s existing premium package.

Right now, you need to be in either Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway or Sweden to try out the new 'lite' plan, but YouTube is reportedly planning on piloting several more subscription plans based on feedback from the YouTube community.

User ResetEra first spotted the new YouTube plan before Google later confirmed its existence. The new ‘Lite’ tier will give users the ability to stream YouTube videos without adverts on its web and mobile app.

If you’re not too fussed about offline downloads or running the YouTube app in the background of the best iPhone or best Android phones, then this could be the perfect middle ground that grants you access to interruption-free streaming without having to hand over top dollar each month for the top-tier plan.

In comments to The Verge, a YouTube spokesperson said: "In the Nordics and Benelux (except for Iceland), we’re testing a new offering to give users even more choice: Premium Lite costs €6.99/month (or local equivalent per month) and it includes ad-free videos on YouTube.”

YouTube Premium Lite costs €6.99 per month compared to €11.99 for the Premium version. If all you require from YouTube is ad-free viewing on desktop, mobile and smart TVs, amongst its other platforms, then this could be the perfect way to digest YouTube content without constant intermissions — and save yourself some pocket change in the process.