Your one-stop-shop for better sound: 1MORE UK

If sound quality is important to you, then look no further than 1MORE UK. Headquartered in Milton Keynes, UK, this premier consumer audio company has one mission - to deliver superior quality headphones at surprisingly affordable prices, disrupting an industry where price hiking and design shortcuts are the norm.

Check out the 1MORE range, including the In Ear Triple Driver Headphones and the MK802 Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones.

1MORE uses the latest patented designs and materials to enhance our sound, comfort, and esthetic appeal. From aerospace grade metals to genuine Swarovski crystals, the company takes no shortcuts to maintain a standard of excellence in both function and form.

All 1MORE headphones are also delivered in gift quality packaging and carrying cases that are both luxurious and functional.

Plus there are comfortable fits for all ages and sizes. All 1MORE headphones come with multiple ear tips sizes to ensure perfect fit and noise isolation, freeing you to enjoy your music.

1MORE is committed to representing music with unrivaled precision. 1MORE and Grammy award winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi created a signature sound that is naturally balanced, without the harsh bass and treble boost prevalent with other brands, to deliver a fully satisfying listening experience at healthy volume levels.

This is a company that truly wants you to hear what artists intended you to hear while protecting your ears.

All 1MORE headphones use intelligent in-line remote controls that are fully compatible with Apple and Android handsets, while high-quality MEMS microphones deliver superb audio quality during calls and are wired to eliminate cross-talk and background static.

All 1MORE headphones are over-tested far beyond industry standards. With features like Kevlar core cables and forged aluminum cable splitters the products are designed to last.

Check out the 1MORE range, like us on Facebook, and join our 1More.com newsletter.