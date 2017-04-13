Your next superphone is here – the new issue of T3 Magazine is out now!

We go hands-on with the next generation of smartphones, plus ultimate VR setups, living with home robots, the best TV ever, and more!

By

You wait six months for a hot new phone, then they almost all turn up at once. In the latest issue of T3 Magazine, we go in-depth with the Samsung Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ Premium, LG G6, Huawei P10, BlackBerry KeyOne, and more!

Get 5 issues of T3 for £5!

Read more: Oculus Quest review: forget PlayStation VR – this is the new standard

Get a free sample of the issue here (PDF, 19MB)

Get the issue FREE with a trial of our iPhone & iPad edition

Get the issue FREE with a trial of our Android edition

Plus, our State of the Art megatest pits PlayStation VR against Oculus Rift against HTC Vive, to find out which is the ultimate VR setup. We show you a vision of the future with the latest and greatest home robots (including a £17k bot companion). We also look at tech for adventures in the great outdoors, the best 4K action cameras, and Philips’ amazing new OLED TV.

On top of all that, we have even more reviews (including the new Land Rover Discovery, and a final verdict on Nintendo Switch), our Home section is packed with smart home guides and great new buys, our Hype section tells you what new tech to get excited about, and there’s essential advice from our resident Gadget Guru.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.