You can save almost 20% on one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around

We’ve found an amazing deal that is sure to get you pumped for the week ahead – the Bose Noise Cancellation Headphones 700 is currently discounted by a stunning AU$115.95 through the audio giants official Amazon store.

If you’re new to the world of noise cancelling headphones, the Bose 700 is highly regarded and considered one of the best money can buy in today's market. This is thanks to their superior noise cancelling technology with 11 levels of noise cancelling control, so you can choose to shut out the outside world or allow ambient sound in.

In addition, the Bose Noise Cancellation 700 is optimised for Amazon Alex and Google Assistant so you can access your voice assistant with a press of a button.

With a truly impressive sound, deep base, personalised noise cancellation option and up to 20 hours of battery life with time based power information, is there any wonder why we rated these cans one of the best?

Grab a pair of these headphones today at the discounted price in White or Black while stocks last.