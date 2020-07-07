You can now pre-order the Pure Air Pro Electric Scooter!

Those looking for a range-topping electric scooter are in luck. Whether you're hoping to speed up your commute, or just fancy a new toy to play around with, Pure Electric's new Pure Air Pro could be the ideal solution.

Pure Electric claims this electric scooter is "crafted with the demands of the everyday rider in mind, and built to excel in the real world, the Pure Air Pro is the next step in practical, reliable, everyday electric micromobility".

What's different about this electric scooter from other brands is that Pure is a British company and have built this e-scooter with "typical British weather conditions in mind". Essentially, it can be ridden in the rain, with IP65-rated water resistance, without breaking.

Being designed and created by a British brand, you'll also get superior build quality. It's constructed to safely carry a large 120kg maximum load (rider and luggage), and adds enviable sturdiness and safety to your ride.

It features a reinforced chassis and a large, grippy deck that provides great stability.

We also think the Pure Air Pro looks pretty good, with a sleek design available in Black or Grey.

Power comes from a 350W front-wheel motor, designed to deliver great performance in the urban environment with controllable acceleration, together with a built-in anti-lock electronic brake (which brakes both wheels).

Pure Air Pro electric scooter specs Max Speed: 15 mph

Range: 22.4 miles

Weight: 17 kg

Motor: 350 W

Water resistance: IP65-rated

Tyre: 10-inch, air-filled w/puncture prevention fluid

Max Load: 120 kg

Removable battery: Yes (tools required)

Speed settings: 3

A backlit display is mounted on the handlebar, allowing you to monitor speed, battery level, and track your mileage with a quick glimpse down.

The Pure Air Pro is fitted with 10-inch wheels and air-filled tyres, which together provide a safer, more comfortable ride.

It also features integrated front and rear LED lights to help you see where you’re going, while improving your safety and visibility to those around you.

The wide and bright front beam enables you to ride your e-scooter at night with confidence, while the multifunction rear light means that others can see you more easily (this is further enhanced by front, rear and side reflectors).

The Pure Air Pro has been designed to be one of the easiest e-scooters on the market to keep and maintain. Home mechanics should find the larger 10-inch tyres are easier to change and an easily accessible tyre valves make them simple to inflate.

Of course, if you don't fancy maintaining it yourself you can take it into one of Pure Electric's high street stores.

All in all, it's a very impressive package. T3 is currently reviewing the Pure Air Pro, and will bring you a full verdict soon!

