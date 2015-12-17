You can now order room service by emoji in London and Liverpool

Don't talk, emoji

By

Great news word-a-phobes, no longer will you suffer in silence when you're in desperate need of hotel room sustenance - so long as you're in a certain establishment in either London or Liverpool.

Hotel chain Aloft launched its Text it, Get it service in one of its New York locations earlier this year, and it's now rolled it out to two properties in the UK.

Another checking in at Aloft London Excel or Aloft Liverpool will be greeted by an emoji room service menu, with travellers in London getting a wider choice than their northern based chums.

There are four options to choose from in Liverpool, while London jetsetters get six. Packages start at £7, and for those of you feeling flush, go up to a heady £15.

The service will be available in London from December 21, and in Liverpool soon after.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.