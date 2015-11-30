This 24K gold-plated BlackBerry Priv is cheaper than you think

Like the design of the BlackBerry Priv? You'll probably like it even more when it's covered in gold, it even looks better than the iPhone 6S version.

Vietnamese company Karalux has now introduced its gold-plated BlackBerry Priv... and it looks gorgeous – but it's going to cost you.

If you want to ship it into the UK it's going to cost you VND 30 million (around £999), but when you compare that to other high-end, pimped out phones it's actually quite cheap.

You can order it from the official website on December 5.

We loved the Priv with its beautiful curved screen, slider model and raw Android software making it one of the best phones from the company in quite a few years.

Sadly we haven't had the chance to look at this new gold edition, but from the photos it looks like a lovely new design and may even be worth the extra money.