You can now add sports and music tickets to Apple Wallet, starting with Wembley Stadium events

Wembley is the first UK venue to enable you to add your tickets to Apple Wallet

By

Wembley Stadium has announced contactless ticketing for all events from 2018, meaning you can add your tickets to Apple Wallet when you buy from the stadium's own ticketing site. Naturally, the tickets will work on both iPhone and Apple Watch. 

Starting with England v Italy tickets (the game is in March), you have the option to choose 'electronic delivery' when buying tickets. Your ticket will then be added to Apple Wallet on your devices. 

Contactless ticketing will now be rolled out for all sports and entertainment events at the stadium in 2018 and beyond.

A select number of customers trialled the technology at England’s recent international football friendlies against Germany and Brazil. 

