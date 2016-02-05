Yep, these stats really do tell you what type of porn the UK watches

Our buddies at Gizmodo UK check out our, er, habits

By

Our sister site Gizmodo UK has teamed up with the chaps at Pornhub to put togther a complete statistical analysis of the UK's porn habits.

The reams of graphs make for an intriguing if slightly cringeworthy tour of the UK's X-rated viewing habits.

The stats break down the top consuming UK cities for Pornhub traffic, as well as the type of porn watched. There's also full information on the UK's favourite search terms, categories and pornstars.

Interested? Then check out Gizmodo UK and Pornhub Present a Complete Guide to UK Porn Habits

Image credit: porn button on keyboard from Shutterstock

