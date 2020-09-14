Xbox Series X ups the ante with THIS world-first console feature

Microsoft stirred things up this week when it dropped the Xbox Series X price, pre-order, and launch date details, and unveiled the all-digital Xbox Series S on PlayStation's 25th anniversary; possibly taking the wind out Sony's sails for any potential PS5 bombshells that day.

Now we have another exciting update, with news of a world-first rolling out on Microsoft's next-gen consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have cinched the title of being the first consoles ever to support gaming in both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Dolby Atmos' 3D audio will be available at launch and is a feature of upcoming Xbox Series X games like Cyberpunk 2077, F1 2020, and Gears of War 5.

Dolby Vision is coming next year, and promises enhanced brightness, contrast, and colour, compared to standard HDR with up to 40x brighter highlights, 10x deeper black levels, and 12-bit color depth.

Xbox One X owners may recall Dolby Atmos being available on the console, but the next-gen hardware will pair the souped-up sound with the improved visuals of Dolby Vision for a console first.

We broke down the finer details of Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision a few years ago, when they became available for a number of different TV models. You may even have a TV that supports Dolby Vision already, but now your console will finally be able to utilise it too.

The PS5 has its own 3D audio system with its Tempest 3D AudioTech, but we'll have to wait and see if Dolby Vision comes to the system – after all, the Xbox consoles will be the first to feature Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, not the only ones.

We may hear more on this when Sony finally reveals the last bit of information about the PS5.

Source: Dolby