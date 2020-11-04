Not just PS5! Xbox Series X is shipping early too

This is not a drill! Xbox Series X|S pre-order customers are receiving their consoles ahead of the global November 10 launch date – and at least two lucky customers already have.

Earlier this week, we got wind of a German retailer who had contacted PS5 pre-order customers to let them know they'd be getting their consoles one week earlier than the November 19 European launch date, but still in line with the November 12 release in other territories.

While we don't know if that was limited to just one retailer, or an email sent in error, in this instance, both an Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S have been sent out one week ahead of their global launch – and one of those orders has come directly from Microsoft.

Redditor u/JMH71 posted a photo of the Xbox Series X box, saying that while the tracking number for their order stated it would be delivered on November 11, it arrived today, November 4.

They placed their pre-order with Microsoft, and are based in Portugal, so it could be that retailers are getting nervous about impending lockdowns across Europe before Christmas, with the UK heading into a national lockdown this week.

The redditor reports that while the Xbox is now settling in on their TV stand, the tracking info says it's still in transit with UPS from its origin in the Netherlands, to Portugal.

They posted more images online and the contents match up with what we here at T3 received with our console, which you can check out in our Xbox Series X unboxing video.

Meanwhile, another redditor in Canada has received their Xbox Series S already, having placed their pre-order with The Source.

In the UK, in-store pre-order customers have been told to make their way to the shops and pay in person before lockdown rolls out, and they can come back on launch day, during lockdown, to collect their console in a limited window.

If you're ordered online, you can sit back, relax, and wait for your delivery to come to you, and if you've ordered directly from Microsoft, you may just get your new Xbox before the official launch date!