Xbox Series X pre-orders are STILL AVAILABLE

Xbox Series X pre-orders are now open and already many retailers have sold out of the console. It really has been in massive demand.

Luckily, though, Microsoft itself still has some consoles left in stock to pre-order, even though they are selling out fast and limited to one per customer.

This is currently your absolute best bet to secure an Xbox Series X before launch, so we suggest any interested gamers to get a shift on. The full details can be found below:

Xbox Series X pre-order | Microsoft Store

The official Microsoft Store still has Xbox Series X consoles in stock for pre-order, although supply is running out. Move now if you want to score.View Deal

The Xbox Series X is the brand new flagship console from Microsoft, which is technically the world's most powerful games console. Along with the Xbox Series S, it is Microsoft's answer to the Sony PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – the Xbox Series X release date is 10 November, 2020.