Xbox Series X could offer Google Stadia with Microsoft Edge browser revamp

Microsoft Edge’s Chromium rehash is expanding to the Microsoft-line of Xbox console, seeing the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One getting the Chromium-powered Microsoft Edge builds.

The test build of the Chromium-powered Microsoft Edge browser is now available to the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring of testers, which previews builds of future Xbox system upgrades. The Alpha Skip-Ahead users report back to facilitate these updates, ensuring Xbox is attuned, listening, and aligned with the community's thoughts.

One of the most exciting results of this update could be the ability to use Google Stadia to play browser-based games through the Xbox. If that's not enough to whet your appetite, then we're not sure what will.

As of now, the Alpha Skip-Ahead group can access the new Microsoft Edge on the Microsoft range of consoles. Those lucky enough to nab an Xbox Series X with the help of our Xbox Series X stock tracker have had to contend with rampant supply issues this year, so it's nice to take the focus away from this by reporting on some more system-based news.

In terms of performance, well, it's still early days. It's reported that the Microsoft Edge browser works as could be expected with the Xbox controller, while it lacks support for the keyboard and full mouse controls. Being in its test infancy, it can be expected to be buggy in the early versions before being polished later down the line.

What does this mean for users? Well, a Chromium-based browser on Xbox should provide a decent uptick in browsing functionality: accessing websites through the console will be far more practical, and Microsoft Edge will now provide access to Google Stadia’s streaming service for browser-led games.

From March 9, the current support for the existing version of Microsoft Edge on Windows desktop will end; however, this doesn't signal the beginning of the end for Microsoft looking after the desktop. It, of course, follows news of a diet version of Microsoft Teams for less powerful PCs, like those found on our best laptops under £500, or the cheaper entrants on our best student laptops.

Overall, it's great news for Xbox users and it should see other compatibility improvements with popular services like Discord and Skype through the Microsoft Edge client.

Source: The Verge