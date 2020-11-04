Xbox Series X could have huge advantage over PS5 when it comes to Apple TV

Microsoft has finally announced the line-up of streaming apps that will be available on the Xbox Series X|S at launch on November 10, and Apple TV is one of them, clearing up the mystery of whether or not it would be exclusive to the PS5.

Sony has already confirmed the streaming apps that PS5 players will be able to enjoy, and they're the same across both consoles – but there's one question that Sony needs to answer that might make for a very big difference between the two: will the PS5 have support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos?

Apple TV is coming to Microsoft's next-gen consoles as well as the Xbox One, along with the usual suite of streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu. 

In its announcement, Microsoft also confirmed that Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos will be available on supported apps on the Xbox Series X|S including Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu.    

"With our new consoles,  immerse yourself with fuller colors, enhanced dynamic range,  and spatial sound just as the filmmakers and creators intended on Xbox Series X|S with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which are supported on apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Vudu. 

"Together, these advanced audiovisual technologies will take your favorite entertainment to new heights through ultravivid picture quality – incredible brightness, contrast, color, and detail – alongside immersive moving audio that will transport you to new worlds."

Sony beat Microsoft to the punch with the Apple TV announcement, but made no mention of Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision support. We don't know if support for the features will be coming to the PS5, but as it stands with the current-gen consoles, the Xbox One supports Dolby Atmos, but the PS4 doesn't.

While the jury's out until Sony has more to say on the matter, the company is rolling out its own Tempest 3D AudioTech and its been very vocal about just how advanced the new technology is. It's possible that Sony intends to skip Dolby's offerings altogether and provide its own solution.

