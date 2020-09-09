Xbox Series X release date, price, and pre-orders CONFIRMED by Microsoft

Microsoft has had a whirlwind couple of days, after a massive leak exposed the Xbox Series S – its all-digital console. The company's social media accounts rallied together and dropped the official price, press shots, and release date of the console in the middle of the night, much to the surprise of everyone.

Clearly Microsoft is on a role, as with news of a PS5 announcement coming today, on PlayStation's 25th anniversary, it's just announced the launch date, price, and pre-order date for the Xbox Series X.

This is the tweet...Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)Release date: November 10Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJSeptember 9, 2020

Both the Xbox US and Xbox UK Twitter accounts have just posted the last bits of information that fans have been waiting for its next-gen consoles.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will both launch on November 10 with pre-orders opening on September 22. The Xbox Series X will set you back $499/ £449, while the all-digital Xbox Series S will cost you $299/ £249.

Microsoft may have planned to reveal this information at a later date, but the timing of the leak that seemingly forced its hand couldn't have been better.

Sony has been telling fans not to expect any PS5 news this week, despite it being the 25th anniversary of its first console today, and leaks suggesting otherwise, but it may be forced to rethink now that Xbox has co-opted the milestone day for its own announcement.

Sit tight because things are hotting up! In the meantime you can check out Xbox All Access if you want to pick up the next-gen Xbox but don't want to drop a lump sum of cash straight away.