Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle in stock NOW!

The Xbox Series S is back in stock and it's a veritable Christmas miracle! Both the Xbox Series X and Series S have been thin on the ground as demand has skyrocketed, while Microsoft has warned of months of shortages.

The all-digital console usually retails for £249.99 when bought on its own, but The Game Collection has bundled it with a pair of Turtle beach gaming headphones, a rather gaudy 'device holder', and Fortnite's The Last Laugh content, so prepare to fork over £400 for the package.

That's just £50 less than the more powerful Xbox Series X. The value of the bundle comes in at £360 if you were to pick up each item separately, so you'll need to weigh up the pros and cons of the bundle before splashing out.

Xbox Series S Fortnite bundle | £399.95

The Game Collection is bundling the all-digital Xbox Series S with Fortnite The Last Laugh content, Turtle Beach Atlas Three gaming headset, and a Rob 'Golden Boots' Rivera Cable Guy Device Holder. The Xbox Series S usually retails for £249.99 on its own, the headset retails for £70, the Fortnite bundle comes in at £25, and the little gold man costs £15, so you're actually paying £40 more for the bundled items, but p&p is free. View Deal

Included in the Fortnite The Last Laugh bundle is 1,000 V-Bucks, three skins (The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex), three Back Blings ( Laugh Riot - reactive, Back Bloom, Midas Crest) four Pickaxes (Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenger, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker), and the Pick a Cord Contrail.

The device holder can accommodate PlayStation and Xbox controllers, as well as smartphones, and includes a 2m USB Type-C charging cable. The headset offers average performance from what we can glean from the reviews.

But let's face it – you're not buying this bundle for the extras. Microsoft's console is in high demand, so you'll need to decide if paying slightly over the odds for the Fortnite Xbox Series S bundle is worth it.

As we've said, with months of shortages anticipated, you may not want to hold out for alternative options.

Keep up to date with all of the Xbox Series X|S inventory drops with our where to buy Xbox Series X guide.