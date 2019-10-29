Xbox Series X: Microsoft outflanks PS5 with Xbox One upgrade option

Xbox Series X is slowly taking shape. Although no official release date has yet to be announced for Microsoft's next-generation console ("end of 2020" is the best we've got), a few details of both it and its main rival, the PlayStation 5, have been leaking as we inch into the Xbox One's twilight. Now, we know how some early adopters are going to be getting hold of their shiny new console – and it involves buying another one.

On the Xbox Wire official blog, Microsoft announced that buyers of the Xbox All Access Bundle – consisting of an Xbox One S or One X and a 24-month Game Pass Ultimate membership – have the option to upgrade their console to the Xbox Series X once it's been released. No such option has been announced for the PS5, meaning Xbox has pipped Sony to the post.

You'll have to have made at least 18 regular payments of around $19.99 in order to upgrade, at which point you'll enter into a new arrangement, but we'll have to wait until the Xbox Series X's price has been revealed in order to figure out whether this is going to be the best (and most cost-effective) way of picking up the new console.

It's certainly one of the cheapest ways to pick up the current-gen console with Xbox All Access, as according to Microsoft, new users save around $100 by snapping up the bundle. No specific UK pricing has yet been announced.



"We realise buying a console is an investment," said Xbox GM Jeff Gattis. "Some players are waiting to make the jump to the next generation with Project Scarlett when it launches in Holiday 2020.

"This is why as a limited time offer this holiday season, players in the US and UK who purchase an Xbox One with Xbox All Access through December 31, 2019, have the option to upgrade to the next Xbox console in as few as 12 months."

If you want to pick up an Xbox this year but fear of the soon-to-be obsolete tech is holding you back, this deal could be the answer.

