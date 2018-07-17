Xbox One X with Elite Controller, PUBG, and Forza Motorsport 7 now only £499.99 thanks to stellar Prime Day deal!

This Amazon Prime Day deal is already 12% claimed as it is a limited stock Lightning Deal, so we advise you to view the deal below immediately and then, if you like the idea of an Xbox One X, Elite Controller, PUBG, and Forza Motorsport 7 for only £499.99 instead of £609.28, go ring it up ASAP.

Here are the details of the deal in full:

Xbox One X with Elite Controller, PUBG, and Forza Motorsport 7 | £499.99 (was £609.28) What a deal this is! You get the 4K Xbox One X, superb Elite Controller, as well as copies of the excellent PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and Forza Motorsport 7 for only £499.99. To put that in context, the Xbox One X on its own has been retailing for £449.99, so for an extra 50 notes you get going on £200 worth of extras. Pre-Prime Day this bundle set you back £609.28, so this is a large £101.30 discount.View Deal

Now, considering that Microsoft's rival 4K console, the Xbox One X, is going for north of £429 right now on its own (at GAME, for example, it is currently £449 on its own), you can start to see how amazing this bundle deal is.

And, if you are unsure about the Xbox One X, this is what we said in T3's Xbox One X review:

"There can be no doubting the Xbox One X's power, with Microsoft's new console capable of pushing out over a whopping 8 million HDR-equipped pixels. Games look and sound better than they ever have before and, when the hardware is fed a title built purposefully to tap into its raw power the audio-visual experience is spectacular."

Obviously, as this is an Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deal, you'll need to move sharpish if you want to land the bundle at price point.