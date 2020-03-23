Xbox One X bundles drop to lowest price ever in the wake of the PS5 specs reveal

Microsoft's Xbox One X is this generation's most powerful console, and historically, it's had the price tag to match, coming in at around £450. Microsoft has already unveiled it new console, the Xbox Series X, but we've not seen many discounts on the premium version of its Xbox One console.

That is, until last month, when prices plummeted to £299 as we geared up for Sony to reveal the details about its own next gen console. The specs for the PS5 dropped last week at long last, and so Microsoft has taken the opportunity to slash the price of the Xbox One X even further - and it's the lowest ever.

If you want to take advantage of the discount you'll have to act fast. The bundle deals rolled out over the weekend, and while some of them are no longer available, we've rounded up those that are still live, meaning you can nab yourself a bundle from as low as £250. It's worth noting that Microsoft seems to have dropped the standard price of the console from its usual £449.99 to £349, so you're actually saving an extra £100 on top of the savings listed below, as long as these deals last.

Xbox One X 1TB | Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition download | Xbox Game Pass + Xbox Live Gold one month trial | One month of EA Access | Was: £349 | Now: £259 | Save: £90

Respawn's Fallen Order is a solid action adventure that will let you live our your Star Wars fantasy as a padawan, mastering Force abilities and swinging a lightsaber around. You can pick up the bundle for £259 from the Microsoft Store, or build a bundle to get a 20% discount on a second controller, and up to 40% off 3, 6, and 12 months of Xbox Live Gold membership.View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Gears of War series | Xbox Game Pass + Xbox Live Gold one month trial | Was: £349 | Now: £259 | Save: £90

This bundle is one of our favourites here at T3, as it includes the newest, current-gen title in the series, Gears of War 5, as well as Gears of War Ultimate Edition - a remaster of the iconic first game - as well as Gears 2, 3, and 4. And now it's cheaper than it's even been at the Microsoft Store. View Deal

Xbox One X 1TB | Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions download | Xbox Game Pass + Xbox Live Gold one month trial | Now: £259.99

LEGO meets the world of Forza in this bundle, with a full game download of Forza Horizon 4 along with its LEGO Speed Champions DLC. The Microsoft Store is all out, but Amazon is on hand to almost match the price if you're interested. View Deal

These prices are the lowest we've seen for Microsoft's Xbox One X, so get a wriggle on because you're not likely to see it this cheap again any time soon. Amazon is also cutting the price on its Xbox One X (1TB) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle to £279.99 so if Microsoft sells out, like it did with the Forza bundle, you can head over there as a backup option.

Source: Eurogamer