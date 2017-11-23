Xbox One S with Assassin's Creed Origins now discounted to a ridonculous £169.99!

We really liked the Xbox One S on review here at T3 Towers, with its attractive new design, great gaming credentials, and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player combining to create a rock solid all-round multimedia entertainment system.

While not capable of outputting games at a native 4K resolution, as the Xbox One X can, the S is HDR compatible and if you plug it into an upscaling 4K TV, then you still get a fantastic gaming experience.

Well now that system has been, somehow, made available for just £169.99 over at Argos with top stab-'em-up Assassin's Creed Origins thrown in too.

Check out the deal in full below:

Most Black Friday deals sell out quickly, however, this one is so good it is going to do so cheetah fast, as that price is - literally - getting on for a two-thirds cheaper than the £450 Xbox One X (and on its own, too) and way below anything else we've seen.

Simply put, if you've had your eye on an Xbox One S, then now is the time to strike.