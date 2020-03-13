World Sleep Day deal knocks £250 off ANY Nectar Mattress

To mark World Sleep Day, Nectar is offering some excellent savings on its range of super-popular, highly reviewed mattresses. Right now you can get a massive £250 off the price of any mattress. To sweeten the deal, you'll also get two free pillows (worth £70), and free timed delivery. We've done the maths, and factoring in those free pillows takes the price of a standard double UK Nectar mattress from £699 to just £379 – which more than 45% off. Bargain.

Nectar mattress deal: Get £250 off + two free pillows | at Nectar Sleep

This excellent Spring Sale deal gives you an impressive £250 discount on your climate-neutral Nectar mattress when you shop directly at Nectar Sleep. You'll also get two free Nectar pillows, worth £70. Bargain.

Deal ends: March 31 (midnight)

We’re big fans of the Nectar mattress: we think it’s one of the best mattresses you can buy. It offers excellent support and comfort, but where it really stands out from its competitors is Nectar Sleep offers an incredible 360-night trial period. The company is so confident you’ll love the mattress, you have an entire year to decide whether it’s right for you. If you think it isn’t within that time, Nectar will come and collect the mattress for free and give you a full refund. That’s pretty incredible.

In the US? There are deals for you too:

Nectar World Sleep Day deal: Free gift, or up to $454 off frames | Nectar

On the purchase of any size of the Nectar Memory Foam Mattress you’ll be given the choice between a free mattress protector ($99), sheet set ($150) or weighted blanket ($159). Alternatively, grab a quality bed frame with up to $454 off!

