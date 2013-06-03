World of Warcraft movie to start filming next year

Dark Knight trilogy and Man of Steel producer Charles Roven on board along with Moon director Duncan Jones

World of Warcraft may be getting the movie treatment after all.



According to reports, filming will begin in 2014. The film could be released as early as 2015.



Speaking with Slashfilm, producer Charles Roven revealed that production is in a planning stage and that principle photography will begin early next year.



"First quarter 2014 we're going to shoot that movie," said Roven. "We're moving forward; obviously [studio Legendary Entertainment] is making that film and I'm having a great time with Duncan."



Roven has produced a number of high profile adaptions in recent years, including the Dark Knight trilogy and this year's Man of Steel.



Moon director Duncan Jones is directing the adaption.



The news comes just weeks after it was revealed that World of Warcraft has continued to leak subscribers.