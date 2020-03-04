WOO HOO! Disney+ UK confirmed to have The Simpsons at launch

Despite reports online that Disney Plus UK might launch without access to The Simpsons, it has now been confirmed by Disney itself that Disney+ UK will have more than 600 episodes of the show available to subscribers at launch.

The news, which broke via the official Disney+ UK Twitter account, ends days of concern by fans that UK viewers were going to miss out on all those classic episodes of The Simpsons, which are all currently available to US Disney Plus users.

That rumour has now been quashed, though, with Disney writing "Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons + Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + Nat Geo = D’oh not miss out!" on Twitter, and then attaching a 21 second supercut of Homer Simpsons delivering some of his most famous D'oh lines. Check out the full Tweet below:

Over 600 episodes of The Simpsons + Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + Nat Geo = 🤯 D’oh not miss out! pic.twitter.com/IqRM1BXU6CMarch 4, 2020

Interestingly, though, it seems like these will be the 16:9 cut The Simpsons episodes that caused a small storm last year during the US launch, with users complaining that key parts of many shots in the show, many of which are visual jokes, were sliced off.

Luckily, though, Disney has confirmed that The Simpsons will be available in its original, 4:3, uncropped form in early 2020, meaning that even if Disney Plus UK does launch with the 16:9 cut, it probably won't be long until fans can enjoy the show as it was meant to be seen.

And, as T3 has already made use of this simple trick to watch Disney+ UK right now, we can confirm that Disney Plus has every season of The Simpsons up to season 30. So, while that technically isn't every episode ever made, it is definitely all of the good ones.

And, if this is music to your ears like it is to ours here at T3, then you can currently sign-up to Disney+ UK for cheap in an excellent pre-order offer. Sign up today and you get a whole year of the service for just £49.99 — that is just £4.17 per month!