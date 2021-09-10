Wolverine, Spiderman 2 and Gran Turismo 7 coming to the PS5

Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021 has hit us like a truck with a total of 18 new and enhanced games coming to the PS5. These titles include some heavily remade titles and some brand new and exclusive offerings.

While 18 games in 40 minutes is a pretty rapid pace and meant that we only got a small taster of some of these titles, it was more than enough to draw me in. These additions make me seriously excited about what's to come for PlayStation and all the more determined to find a console.

While you can watch the full showcase for yourself on PlayStation's YouTube channel, I've selected my five favorites from the releases below. These include the truly epic-looking Wolverine, Spiderman 2 and the brand new version of my racing game of choice, Gran Turismo.

Wolverine

Brought to you by Insomniac Games, this really short intro to the game shows an ultra-realistic bar scene after a pretty big fight. One cowboy sits at the bar with his back to the camera, drinking a spirit until a man stands up from the floor with a knife in his hand. Our cowboy's blooded hand grips to a fist and reveals Wolverine's three blades. It gives away next to nothing about the game but it makes the hairs on my neck stand up.

Grand Theft Auto Five

We're back in Los Santos again but it looks... better. The GTA 5 we know and love has been upgraded for the PS5 and features improved graphics, enhanced gameplay, seamless character switching and explosive action. It's not the GTA 6 we're longing for but it looks good enough to make it worth another go. It also brings GTA online to the PS5. Coming in March 2022.

Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo is more than a simple racing game. It takes in the full racing experience, from building up your driving skills to buying, upgrading and customizing your cars. As you would expect for a next-gen console, this seventh generation of the game looks stunning. It pulls from the full history of the franchise and includes the campaign and arcade missions, all in jaw dropping detail.

Spider-man 2

Also from Insomniac comes another Marvel title. This time it's Spider-man and we see a dark a moody opening with the voice of Venom providing a brief intro as to what's coming. No gameplay as yet though, as this isn't due until 2023.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

This is a remake of the classic Star Wars game, first released in 2003. KOTOR is set four thousand years before the Star Wars films and features an old Darth old and his Sith armada, along with a sprinkling of Jedis. There's no gameplay shown but we do get a moody shot of an acolyte masked Sith lord.