Windows Phone OS to overtake iOS by 2015

Sparking the Microsoft Apple rivalry once again new reports have suggested the Windows Phone OS will overtake iOS in terms of market share by 2015

Led by the recent introduction of Nokia as a handset provider the Windows Phone mobile operating system is to surpass the smartphone market share of Apple's iOS devices by 2015, new reports have suggested.



Despite strong iPhone 4S sales seeing the iOS share of the smartphone sector rise dramatically during the final quarter of 2011, new hardware partners and broader customer awareness are expected to give Microsoft's mobile operating system an edge in the coming years.



The new figures, compiled by analytical firm IHS has suggested that in just three years "Windows Phone will account for 16.7 per cent of the smartphones shipped, up from less than 2 per cent in 2011."



Nokia Windows Phone



Hinting that Nokia could hold the key to the success of the Windows Phone platform Wayne Lam of IHS said: "Combined with Nokia's efforts to drive the development of the Windows Phone ecosystem, the Lumia 900 and its successors will help Microsoft to reclaim its No. 2 ranking in smartphone operating system market share in 2015.



"Although Nokia is not the only seller of Windows Phone smartphones, the company is expected to dominate the market, accounting for 50 percent of all Microsoft OS-based handsets sold in 2012. The company's share then is set to rise to 62 percent in 2013. Nokia's portion of the market will begin to decline in 2014, as other companies increase their sales of Windows Phone products."



Whilst Windows Phone dukes it out with iOS for second spot Google's Android iOS is expected to retain its dominant share of the smartphone sector for the foreseeable future.



Which of the rival mobile operating systems do you think will stand the test of time and best evolve to future demands? Let us know via the comments box below.



Via: Technolog

