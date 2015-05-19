will.i.am, Coca-Cola and Misfit create new Shine accessories from fizzy pop bottles

Misfit is launching a new Shine accessory, wrought from recycled plastic, as part of Coca-Cola and will.i.am's Ekocycle initiative. Yes, it is a bit of a slow news day today.
The new accessory provides users with a new way to wear the health-monitoring, stylish timepiece. In other words, it's a strap. In fact, it's arange of them, all made from recycled PET bottles.
It's part of poly-competent Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am'sEkocycle project, which he very kindly talked to us about a while back. Thisis both an ecologically-friendly initiative aimed at reducing waste (by ensuring plastic bottles are turned into luxurious wearables instead of ending up in land fill) and a pop-up emporiumin Harrods. It's a pretty nice shop, actually - some great cagoules.
As a handy side benefit of this Gaia-saving recycling drive, Shine users will now have four more optional colours to choose from: red, grey, black and, er, red, grey and black stripes.
Those who aren't Shine owners can buy a special edition set, which includes the Ekocycle Field Band and a black Misfit monitor, lovingly embossed with the Ekocycle logo. The limited edition set can be bought from Misfit's online storeas well as atHarrods.