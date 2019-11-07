Wiggle Black Friday sale: Save £150 on this Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Bike Computer Bundle

The Wiggle Black Friday sale has officially started! Three weeks before Black Friday that is, which means we can start bagging offers early this year, like this Garmin Bike Computer Bundle deal that brings the price of this amazing collection of precision trackers down to £199.99.

• Buy the Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle on Wiggle for £199.99, was £349.99, you save £150 – 42%

The bundle includes all the items you'll ever need to track your cycling efforts with the highest possible precision. But even if you are just after the bike computer unit itself, fear not: the Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycle Computer in itself received a 25% price cut and now sells for £149.99 on Wiggle, too.

Should you want a cheaper bike computer, check out the Lezyne Super Cycle GPS With Mapping for £69.99 on Wiggle (of course), now 46% off.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle | Sale price £199.99 | Was £349.99 | Save £150 (42%) on Wiggle

The Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle comes with a range of accessories to take your training performance to the next level. The bundle includes: an out-front flush mount, standard mount, speed sensor, cadence sensor, premium heart rate monitor, tether and USB cable. All this for £199.99, don't miss out!View Deal

Why should you buy the Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycle Computer Bundle

The Garmin Edge 520 comes with advanced navigation which is suited to both road and off road cycling. This capable cycling computer comes with the Garmin Cycle Map preloaded as well as Strava Live Segments which allows you to compete with your previous best or another rider’s personal record. You can track your results on screen in real-time.

The Garmin Edge bundle comes with all the good you might need

For an extensive list of additional options and functions you can connect the Edge 520 to your phone or tablet device via Bluetooth. The Edge 520 also supports Garmin's LiveTrack and GroupTrack features where you can keep track of other riders in your team and can send messages from rider to rider.

The computer can also be used to receive smart notifications directly from your phone including text messages, phone call alerts, emails, social media notification and more.

