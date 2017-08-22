Why you'll want to watch Electric Dreams

A new sci-fi anthology based on Philip K. Dick's work entitled Electric Dreams is coming to Channel 4.

The TV series will feature 10 standalone episodes, each inspired by one of Philip K. Dick’s renowned shorts stories and feature an absolute smorgasbord of top acting talent, including: Steve Buscemi, Timothy Spall, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Anna Paquin, Richard Madden, and Juno Temple among others.

To get a taste for the new series check out the exciting launch trailer below:

Looks pretty darn good, right? The anthology seems to be coming at just the right time too, with hype running up to the new Blade Runner 2049 film reaching fever pitch. The fact that TV is where all the best actors, screenwriters and directors are working right now also leads us to believe that Electric Dreams should definitely be more hit than miss.

No series launch date has been announced, with simply a "Coming soon to Channel 4" tease. If we were to hazard a guess though, we would predict a mid-September release here at T3 Towers. One to mark in the viewing diary for sure.