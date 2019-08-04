Whirlpool’s W Collection SupremeClean dishwasher is fast, efficient and can be controlled by an app

Whirlpool’s freestanding W Collection SupremeClean model might be a little late to the connected appliance party, but it’s a promising entry. As you’d expect from a connected machine, the dishwasher can be controlled via an app. In this case it’s the Whirlpool 6th Sense Live app. It’s available for both iOS and Android and lets you set and start the machine, plus monitor progress remotely.

• Buy this Whirlpool smart dishwasher for under £650 at AO.com

The dishwasher also features the MySmart Display, which gives an at-a-glance overview of what’s going on with your wash via any one of the 11 programmes. Whirlpool reckons it’s been designed to make life easier when it comes to wash time with a raft of programs that are suited to all kinds of cruddy crockery levels.

Racks that enable the vertical stacking of larger items, such as pots and pans compliment a generous quota of 14 place settings. In fact, the modular racking system looks to be quite adaptable. That’s always going to be a bonus when you’re faced with an annoying baking tray that somehow never seems to fit in a dishwasher quite right. Your glassware will get a treat too as there’s a flexible glass protect accessory.

Whirlpool's WFF 4033 DLTG dishwasher combines a minimalistic design with efficient engineering

Another benefit is the Assisted Cycle feature, which along with the capacity for being able to personalise settings, allows owners to tweak the machine to their own requirements. Programmes that you’ve created yourself can subsequently be stored so you can use them again whenever you want.

Whirlpool is making a big thing about the WFF 4033 DLTG (to give it the official ID) being more efficient. The manufacturer claims that 6th Sense technology can deliver savings of up to 50 per cent on both the water and energy fronts. We’ve yet to see any evidence of that ourselves. But, being given the freedom to tailor the way the machine runs is certainly a step in the right direction.

A half-load option, for example, that reduces the need for the machine to fill right up seems like a sensible feature to build in, especially for solo eaters who don’t have many dishes. On a normal cycle Whirlpool claims the machine will use nine and a half litres of water.

• Buy this Whirlpool smart dishwasher for under £650 at AO.com

Diving a bit deeper into the features and functions we find that there’s also PowerDry technology. In short, Whirlpool appears to have done a pretty good job at removing the levels of steam that inevitably build up while you’re giving your dishes a good once over. The result is, hopefully, drier streak-free crockery, cutlery and glassware.

There must be something in the claims that it’s efficient as the WFF 4033 DLTG sports an A+++ energy rating, an A for cleaning performance and the same for drying ability. Not bad eh?