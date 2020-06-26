Where to buy toilet paper online in Australia (June 2020)

The recent spike of Covid-19 cases in Victoria has resulted in the return of toilet paper panic buying, and not just in the affected locales, but across many parts of the nation. In many areas, shoppers who've visited their local supermarkets have once again been left shocked as the sight of empty shelves – an image that most of us hoped was now be a thing of the past.

In an effort to curb a surge in panic buying. both Woolworths and Coles have jointly reintroduced toilet paper limits nationwide, effective immediately.

Woolworths stated customers would be allowed to buy two packets of toilet paper and two packets of paper towels per transaction, whilst Coles said in a statement customers would be limited to one pack of toilet paper and one pack of paper towels each.

In relation to the resurgence, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Australians to “Stop it, it’s ridiculous” following his National Cabinet address today.

Whilst Woolthworths and Coles have advised that these measures are precautionary and expect the panic buying to reduce in the coming days, for anyone having trouble finding any stock – or who just prefer the safety of shopping from home – we've put together at list of the Australian online stores that are still offering toilet paper delivery.

We encourage all readers to please buy responsibly. If you still have a substantial supply at home, please consider if you legitimately need more, as the underprivileged and disadvantaged in our country are often unable to pre-purchase these and other essentials, meaning if they're sold out they have to go without.

Where to buy toilet paper in Australia

Earthcare Recycled Toilet Paper 2-ply 48 rolls | AU$49.95 at Ridley Dental Supplies.

If you’re environmentally conscious, this 100% recycled toilet paper is right up your ally! In this pack you’ll get 48 rolls of non-scented, Australian made, individually wrapped toilet paper that also benefits mother nature. View Deal

Thetford Aquasoft Toilet Rolls 4 Pack | AU$8 at Anaconda

You might be familiar with Anaconda for selling camping equipment, but what you probably didn’t know is the chain also sells toilet paper! Technically, these toilet rolls are intended for camping, as they’re designed to quickly dissolve so they don’t cause blockages in outdoor loos. But they'll still work fine at home, and are perfect as a backup if you can't find your preferred brand.View Deal

TR4524 Freshnex Box Of 24 Toilet Paper Rolls - Individually Wrapped | AU$19 at Ozwashroom

AU$24 is currently a pretty decent price for 24 rolls of 2-ply toilet paper – these are not the most eco-friendly being individually wrapped – but it’ll do the job and last you a fair while, with 450 sheets per roll. You can grab this deal through Ozwashroom, an Aussie bathroom supplies and accessories company.View Deal

Millennial Non-Perforated Jumbo Roll Toilet Paper - 2ply 300 Metre - 8 Rolls | AU$15.95 at Toiletpaperman

As the name suggests, this toilet paper is actually targeted at Millennials that don’t want to use up too much of their precious space on storing multiple rolls. This jumbo roll is what the manufacturer calls a “Forever Roll” and is a whopping 2.4 kilometres long! That’s enough for a month's supply of toilet paper for one – incredible!View Deal

Peachie Extra length roles of 400 sheets (available in 6 or 24 pack) | starting at AU$12 at Peachie

100% Aussie made with recycled paper and zero-plastic packaging, these extra length rolls will leave you a happy peach while helping Mother Earth. If you have sensitive skin, this product should be perfect, as it doesn’t include any bleaches, dyes or scents. View Deal

Regal Interleaved Recycled Toilet Tissue 1 Ply - 400 sheets - 45 pack | AU$71.95 at Mega Thing

Sure it’s only 1-ply, but you get a whopping 45 rolls of this stuff per pack! This stash is sure to last you a while, so if you’ve got a large family or IBS, this product is perfect for you. What else is there to say about toilet paper?View Deal

Tork T4 Advanced Toilet Roll 700 Sheets 8 Pack | AU$15.98 at Officeworks

The Tork T4 advanced toilet rolls have 700 2-ply sheets that feature a 'luxurious' micro-emboss. Available in a handy eight-pack, this product is also FSC certified, so you can be sure your purchase supports healthy forests and protects wildlife.View Deal

Quilton 3-ply Toilet Paper (48 pack) | AU$65.50 at W ashroom Accessories

Are you a person who likes the finer things in life? Don’t settle for your everyday bog roll when you can grab this pack of high-end Quilton 3-ply luxury golden-throne cloth (aka toilet paper). The super soft tissue will make going to the toilet a more pleasant experience, while the individual packaging, embossed paper and the added scent will give a touch of class to your les toilettes.View Deal