Where to buy PS5 today in the UK and the US

PS5 launches TODAY in the UK, and consoles are already being made available. We've seen some retailers go at 8am like John Lewis, and others (like GAME and Amazon) are going at 9am and 12PM with their stock, so if you want a console now is the time to switch on.

UK gamers! Buy PS5 today at these retailers and these times

And, regarding the PS5 release date in the UK and Europe, if there is one thing we learned from the PS5 launch in the US it was that gamers need to come very prepared.

This is because while many gamers did land a console on launch day, many were left empty handed due to, as reports have clearly shown, thousands of scalper reseller bots running unchecked.

You only have to look on eBay right now to see the fruits of these reseller bots' labors – countless scalpers charging up to four times what the PS5 is worth. Instead of paying $499 for a console, gamers are now looking down the barrel of a $1,995 wallet raid.

But regardless of whether you live in the USA, UK or Australia, we firmly advocate that you don't play into scalper hands and get ripped off, but instead stay diligent and persistent and get a PS5 console at RRP – which is exactly what T3's where to buy PS5 guide has been created to do.

Here we've rounded up the best and biggest retailers in the USA, UK and Australia who have had PS5 consoles in stock previously, taken PS5 pre-orders, and are going to have more PlayStation 5 systems in stock, either on the UK and Europe launch day, or before Christmas.

There have been multiple reports now stating that, yes, more PS5 consoles are coming before Christmas in territories where the PlayStation 5 has already launched, so by checking in regularly with retailers and staying patient could be the difference between you getting a console at RRP, or having a grand less in your bank account while a scalper opens another bottle of champagne.

But, look, we can't guarantee you'll get a PS5 console using our guide. Things have been incredibly chaotic so far and, being blunt, the PlayStation 5 is the number one most in-demand product on Earth right now. And, as we've mentioned, there are scalpers looking to exploit that situation to the maximum and, thanks to retailers burying their heads in the sand, they're getting away with it, too.

To gamers all around the world, though, we say stay strong and resist the urge to part with a small fortune to land a PS5 console. There's still a solid chance of bagging the system before Christmas for RRP and, even if you this doesn't come to pass, you should keep that money in your pocket and wait a month or two.

Yes, there are some great PS5 games to play at launch, such as Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales and Demon's Souls, but these games aren't going anywhere and will be just as good in a month or two's time.

For the time being, though, what this guide can do is help gamers stay on the pulse of PS5 orders and stock availability, meaning that you get into the best possible position to bag one when that new wave of consoles is made available.

Just make sure to check back in regularly, as more PS5s could be made available at any moment.

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [USA]

Amazon US

Amazon was great on PS5 launch day for new consoles, and many gamers got to lock in orders. Right now a new wave hasn't materialised on the site, with the system currently listed as out of stock. There's been rumors of Amazon holding back stock though, so do check everyday. View Deal

Walmart

Walmart launched its PS5 launch day consoles in waves and we're expecting it will do the same for its slated pre-Christmas allotment. All we can suggest right now is to check in at the retailer as much as you can.View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy is currently listing the PS5 as still out of stock, however we've heard that the store is definitely releasing more consoles in the run up to Christmas, so check back in today and every day you can going forward.View Deal

GameStop

GameStop has already had PS5 orders available but these have since been snapped up and it is now listed as out of stock again. More consoles are anticipated as it is one of the United States' biggest gaming retailers. Check in on the PS5 product page as much as you can.View Deal

Target

Target appears to have PS5 stock available in certain US territories and not in others, so be sure to check if you are in luck or not. The system is only available with pickup collection, though, so be sure to factor this into your purchasing decision if you do ring up a console.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: where to buy [UK]

Amazon UK

Amazon PS5 pre-orders are now over, but Amazon will release more launch day PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day at 12pm GMT. We'd refresh the product page like a Tasmanian devil in the run up to and immediately after that time.View Deal

Currys

Currys' launch day PS5 consoles go live at 9am GMT. Currys run a queuing system online, too, so we advise any gamer interested to get in line early to avoid disappointment.View Deal

Argos

Argos released numerous PS5 pre-order waves but isn't actually expected to have new stock 19 November 2020, which is launch day. We'd still check in just in case.View Deal

The Game Collection

The Game Collection has a wide-variety of PS5 games and hardware listed on its site and is an outside bet for more consoles on launch day. Defo worth checking in on come November 19.View Deal

AO.com

AO.com PS5 pre-orders are over but the retailer does say that it is going to be "back in stock soon" and launch day in the UK is November 19. We think it is worth checking back in on launch day for sure, especially as you may find PS5 games going cheaper than elsewhere.View Deal

Very

Very's PS5 launch day consoles go live at 12pm GMT. Whether or not these will be sold system-only, or a part of bundles with games and accessories remains unclear. Defo worth scoping out come midday, though.View Deal

John Lewis

John Lewis PS5 consoles went live at 8am GMT and the website crashed under the load of demand. The retailer is working on it and hopes to have its product page back up soon. Check back in now and then throughout the morning.View Deal

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys' website now reads "We have now fulfilled all pre-orders on the PlayStation 5 console. Please check back soon for more updates on stock availability." Will Smyths get more consoles on launch day? Right now nothing is clear. It's a major UK toy retailer, though, so we'd certainly expect more units to be made available, and specifically in-store.View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has stopped taking PS5 pre-orders now, and seems to be awaiting launch day to release more consoles. The retailer is still taking orders for PS5 games and accessories, though. Most games are at cheapest prices, too, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5 for just £47.85. This retailer has been called as getting new stock for launch day.View Deal

GAME

GAME's PS5 day one consoles go up for sale at 9am GMT, and will be released in a few waves. GAME is the UK's biggest games retailer, and will have a good amount of consoles available. We're hearing reports already, though, that the GAME website is breaking under demand.View Deal

Where to buy PS5 order destinations [AUS]

Amazon AU

Amazon's all sold out of the regular PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, too. There's been no word on when Amazon Australia will get more stock on launch day.View Deal

Sony Store Australia

Both versions of the Sony PS5 have now sold out at the official Australian Sony Store. You can currently sign up to get updates on availability when the consoles come back into stock.View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB Hi-Fi's PS5 consoles are now listed as out of stock, however it does say that "please continue to check back online for further updates". Feels like an outsider chance to us.View Deal

Harvey Norman

Hardly Norman's PS5 preorders are all out, but both the full fat PS5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition are listed as "coming back soon", so worth keeping an eye on.View Deal

EB Games

Not want gamers want to see. EB Games is currently sold out of both consoles and also, those sold out consoles were for a "2021 shipment". Sheesh, talk about a let down. Can't say waiting months after release is the stuff that gaming dreams are made of.View Deal

The Gamesmen

The Gamesmen, unsurprisingly, don't have any PS5 consoles in stock, with even its December shipment of consoles raided by desperate gamers. No PS5 from the Gamesmen until 2021.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: PlayStation 5 Digital Edition

New PS5 Digital Edition orders are going live today at retailers across the United States, while another wave of pre-orders are expected in the UK, with more consoles also made available on launch day in Europe. Check the below deals chart to see the best offers in your area.

PS5 pre-orders have now opened, starting 17 September, 2020. The PS5 pre-order period ends on 19 November, 2020, when the console releases in the UK, Europe and other world wide territories.

PS5 pre-orders: should you order on day one?

Sony realised many months ago that the PlayStation 5 is going to be in massive demand this winter, and it has doubled its production run as a result. Even so, though, many of those extra consoles likely won't land in time for the console's launch, or indeed Xmas and New Year.

Yes, there is a very real chance that gamers who want a PS5 will have to wait until January or February next year in order to get a system. And this is something that, worryingly, looks like it could get exacerbated, too.

That's because there's been worrying reports that eBay scalpers have targeted the PS5 as the number one product this winter holiday season to buy up for inflated price resells. Scalpers know how much the PlayStation 5 is wanted by gamers and intend to exploit their passion.

The best way to make sure you don't miss out or get scalped, therefore, is to be quick out of the gate with a PS5 pre-orders – and that is something that this guide can certainly help you with.

If you've not been able to place a PS5 order on day one, which is something that T3 suggests all gamers who want a PlayStation 5 do, then we recommend to stay vigilant over the next month as more consoles are incoming before Christmas.

And, while those consoles might not make it to your home before the year's out, by locking in an order this year you can then look forward to a very bright start to 2021.

PS5 pre-orders: How much will the PlayStation 5 cost?

We now have official confirmation that the PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499. AU$749.95, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399 / £349 / €399. AU$599.95.

PS5 pre-orders: What are the console bundle options?

Based on what we've seen from the US launch bundle deals aren't a major focus right now for retailers, most likely due to lack of stock. We are expecting bundles featuring two DualSense controllers, as well as options including the Pulse 3D headset, DualSense charging station, and HD camera to start appearing as the console stock situation improves.

On the software front, the PS5 will be on offer with Sony's first-party games, like Gran Turismo 7, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, as well popular IPs like GTA, FIFA, and Call of Duty, although these aren't available at launch right now.

And, remember, while Sony themselves might not have launched any accessory or game bundles so far, third-party retailers can absolutely do that, so be sure to scope out what sort of console and game or console and accessory options are on offer.

Where to buy PS5 : Official accessories guide UK

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller

The PlayStation 5's DualSense Wireless Controller is now available to pre-order from Amazon on its own. It costs £59.99 and is in stock. Like with the console, its release date is November 19, 2020. Remember, only one controller is delivered in the PS5 box, so an extra is a must for local multiplayer.View Deal

PlayStation 5 HD Camera

Perfect for those who want to add themselves to their gameplay videos, the PS5 HD Camera allows broadcasting in smooth and sharp full-HD. It is available to pre-order now for £49.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 Media Remote

The PS5 Media Remote is perfect for those who intend to use their PS5 as a multimedia entertainment system, playing movies on the console's 4K UHD Blu-ray player, or streaming them in UHD via Netflix and Disney+. It can be per-ordered now for £24.99.View Deal

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset

The official new PS5 gaming headset is £89.85 right now at ShopTo.net, where it can be pre-ordered. This wireless set of gaming cans has been designed to work with the PS5's new custom 3D audio chip.View Deal

PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station

This clutch accessory can be pre-ordered at ShopTo right now. It allows two DualSense controller to be charged at once, which is perfect for wireless multiplayer action. The price is £24.85.View Deal

PS5 pre-orders: The story so far

Sony let gamers down the world over when, contrary to what it said it would do, it went and opened PS5 pre-orders without any advance warning, advice as to where to buy PS5, or structure in place at retailers, who proceeded to make their offerings live at various different times.

The result was pure chaos and hundreds of thousands of gamers were left empty handed.

In truth, though, it is no surprise why Sony's PS5 went as quickly as it did – forget the Xbox Series X, this is the product of 2020 and securing one in time for Christmas was always going to be the Turbo Man mission for many.

That mission was not an easy or smooth one, with retailer's blowing out of stock in minutes, websites crashing under the immense load, and gamers having their pre-orders mysteriously cancelled after placing them with no reason given.

Elsewhere, gamers who did lodge a PS5 pre-order, were then contacted after their order had been placed and informed their console would not be delivered until next year.

Sony then apologised for the shambles, and promised more PS5 pre-orders were incoming. These consoles did come, but the second and third waves came and went incredibly quickly and then it was launch week in the United States

The PS5 launch week in the US did see many more gamers pick up a PS5, but between scalpers camping out ready to snipe, and automated bots running riot on store order pages as soon as consoles went live, there were still plenty of loyal PlayStation gamers who were left empty handed.

Post launch day we then heard one more wave of PS5 consoles was expected at US retailer before Christmas, giving gamers hope of a merry Christmas after all.

In the UK, meanwhile, the PS5 release date now approaches, and UK and European stores are gearing up for the same where to buy PS5 order frenzy that just recently engulfed the Unites States.

The PS5 costs $499 / £449 / €499 / AU$749.95 and hit store shelves on November 12 in the US, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The console launches in the rest of the world on November 19, 2020.

PS5 orders: Scalper hall of shame

So many PS5 consoles are now listed for two, three or even four times what cost at RRP. Shame on scalpers. (Image credit: eBay)

There have been numerous causes for PS5 orders to be few and far between at launch, and while a fair bit of blame rests of Sony's shoulders for the way it handled the opening of PS5 pre-orders, many of the biggest problems have been out of the Japanese console maker's hands.

Naturally, the big one has been disruptions to Sony's supply chain caused by 2020's very unique circumstances – manufacturing plants have been operating at certain times this year at far reduced capacities due to obvious reasons. This has led to a situation where Sony has not been able to produce as many PS5 consoles as quickly as it intended.

The other major problem, which is far more pressing right now at the actual launch of the console, is the success of reseller bots and scalpers in raking up huge swathes of PS5 orders online.

Right now, as can be seen in the image above, in-stock PlayStation 5 consoles are actually not hard to find at all, with thousands of sellers to choose from as soon as you open up an online auction house.

Indeed, some sellers even have crates of PS5 consoles up for sale. The big problem, though, is that all these consoles are listed for two, three or even four times the actual price of an RRP PS5.

(Image credit: eBay)

Instead of having to pay $499 for a console, gamers are being wallet-gouged for upward of $1,975!

These incredible mark ups have been enabled, in part, by the emergence of automated shopping bots. As was also recently painfully witnessed with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 launches, these reseller bots run by scalpers are programmed to automatically purchase bulk buys of a product like the PS5 the second it is made available just so the scalper can then immediately resell them at an inflated fee.

The really depressing thing about it is that the scalpers don't even have to be awake and online to make the orders happen – the bot just waits and then automatically transacts as many orders as programmed to, and does so in a matter of seconds.

While gamers were still punching in their payment details on PS5 launch day, the reseller bots had already stolen their system, with countless gamers thinking they were safe after adding a console to their cart, only to then find out that by the time they had entered their details, that console had been removed from their trolley as the bots had purchased all stock.

The result of this now in the aftermath of the US PS5 launch? Scalpers with huge inventories of PS5 consoles and hundreds of thousands of gamers left empty handed.

Respected business journal Business Insider has laid bare the scale of the problem stating that:

'Social-media and resale websites are rife with resellers who say they used bots to nab dozens of PlayStation 5 consoles on launch day:

"My bot came through," one reseller said on Twitter. "Let me know who needs a #PS5 #Playstation5 If you haven't secured dm me selling both digital and disc."

That same reseller was selling the $500 PlayStation 5 model for $1,100 and the $400 model for $900.'

Now, of course, there's the free market and supply and demand, and here at T3 we recognise that – we all live in the real world. But there's the free market and then there are armies of reseller bots controlled by a select, privileged few. We think it fair to say that the sooner retailers can curb the power of scalpers and reseller the bots the better.