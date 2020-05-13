Where to buy Dell XPS 13 laptops online: Snap up one of the best laptops around

If you've had your eye on one of Dell's excellent XPS 13 laptops, one of the most consistently popular laptops around, now is the perfect time to buy. If you're self-isolating and doing more computing from home, consider it a perfect opportunity (or excuse) to bag yourself a new laptop.

In T3's Dell XPS 13 review we said that "the XPS 13 was already a superb laptop. With a 4K screen, a new design and improved performance it’s superb-er", before going on to conclude that "is this the greatest laptop money can buy? Spoiler: yes".

The Dell XPS 13 also currently sits on T3's best laptops buying guide, with us dubbing the machine "one of the best laptops in the world". Which is why we have no problem in recommending any of the trio of models below:

XPS 13 laptop (2019) with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD | now £1,399 from the Dell store

We named this our best laptop for good reason: it's got an incredible 13.4" 4K InfinityEdge display, intel core i5 processor, smart unlock and massive, lightning-fast SSD. It's nearly three times faster than the previous generation. Free delivery is also included. Don't miss out.View Deal

XPS 13 laptop with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD | now £949 in the Dell store

This upgraded version of the laptop's previous model carries an enhanced Intel Core i5 processor and an InfinityEdge display, the same as its bigger brother, but it's got a very slightly smaller screen at 13.3" and carries a much smaller SSD to brings it down to under £1000. Amazing value! The screen is gorgeous and that spec is truly portable powerhouse level. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD | now £1,599 in the Dell store

All the incredible might of the XPS 13 notebook range with double the RAM and a touch-screen FHD InfinityEdge display? Sign us up. Save £120 on this model, with a 10th-gen Intel-Core i7 processor providing the muscle. View Deal

This triple-threat represents the best of notebook computing. If you want a machine as powerful as some desktops which remains sleek, slim and stylish at 13.4", look no further.

This is a laptop that won't only see you through lockdown, but will come with you from coffee shop to bars to board meetings with ease. Boasting flagship specs, style and versatility, the XPS 13 range are incredible buys if you're in the market for a new laptop.

While these are the best offers and builds found in the Dell store, there are some great deals hidden in third-party retailers such as Curry's, Very, Amazon and more. Check out the price comparison chart below for more details:

More great laptops: