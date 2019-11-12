When to buy Amazon Echo, Kindle, Fire TV devices to get the best Black Friday prices

Amazon's Black Friday sale doesn't officially start for another couple of weeks but the retailer has already confirmed some of the discounts that it will be offering on its own devices over the Black Friday sales period.

This year, the Amazon Black Friday sale runs from eight days from 00:01 on Friday 22 November until 23:59 on Friday 29 November and Amazon promises that this will be the company's "biggest ever Black Friday". That's great news if you're planning to shop for yourself or for Christmas gifts over the sale period.

What's even better news is that if you're planning to buy an Amazon device such as a Kindle, an Echo speaker or perhaps a Fire TV tablet or stick, then the information below will help you make sure you don't pay over the odds. That's because Amazon US has confirmed what it will be charging for a range of its devices over the Black Friday sales period. Those devices include the brand new Echo Dot With Clock as well as old favorites such as the Kindle Paperwhite and Fire TV sticks and tablets.

Below, we've listed all of the Amazon device Black Friday sale dates and prices which Amazon.com has confirmed. Do note that the links go to the products at Amazon.com but the sale prices listed below will not be live until the dates shown.

Amazon UK has not confirmed the price drops for UK customers but we can assume similar reductions at Amazon.co.uk once the Black Friday sale starts. That means that UK buyers could be looking at getting the new Amazon Echo Dot With Clock for just £34.99 (it's 25% off already, at just £44.99 if you don't want to wait).

If you are reading from the UK, we'd recommend bookmarking our article Amazon Black Friday deals 2019: what to expect and when as we're updating it daily with all the key sales and deals info. Also, for information about Black Friday deals from all major UK retailers, do check out Best Black Friday deals UK 2019.

Read on for those all-important Amazon device deals and dates to look forward to in the US over Black Friday 2019.

Amazon device deals starting Friday November 22

Fire HD 8 | $30 off – just $49.99

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition | $50 off – just $79.99

Fire 7 Tablet | $20 off – just $29.99

Fire 7 Kids Edition | $40 off – just $59.99

Fire HD 10 Tablet | $50 off - $99.99

Kindle Paperwhite | $45 off – just $84.99

Ring Video Doorbell Pro + Echo Show 5 bundle | $149.99 off – just $189.00

Amazon device deals starting Sunday November 24

Fire TV Stick with 4K with Alexa Voice Remote | $25 off – just $24.99

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote | $20 off – just $19.99

Fire TV Cube | $30 off – just $89.99

Amazon device deals starting Wednesday November 27

Blink XT2 3 Camera Kit | $65 off – just $184.99

Ring indoor cam 2 pack | $40 off, just $99.99

Amazon Smart Plug | $20 off – just $4.99 when purchased as a bundle with Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo, Echo Show 5, or Echo Studio

Amazon device deals starting Thursday November 28

Echo Dot With Clock | $25 off – just $34.99

Echo Dot | $27.99 off – just $22.00

Echo Auto | $20 off – just $29.99

Echo (3rd gen) | $40 off – just $59.99

Echo Show 5 | $40 off – just $49.99

Echo Show | $80 off – just $149.99

Black Friday deals roundups on T3.com

Black Friday sales around the web

Amazon device live best prices