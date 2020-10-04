WhatsApp FINALLY rolls out this long overdue feature

WhatsApp remains one of the most popular messaging apps around thanks to its slew of features which were freshened up back in July with the addition of dark mode, and animated stickers, to name a few.

But its next update is going to be one of its biggest yet, with the introduction of a feature that will eliminate one of the app's greatest frustrations: the inability to mute someone (or a chat) forever.

WABetaInfo has provided an early look at an upcoming update to WhatsApp that will finally let users mute contacts and group chats indefinitely. It’s called Always Mute, and it'll drastically transform the user experience for those who have found the absence of this option a frustration.

Currently, you can only mute chats or individual users from eight hours up to a year. Always Mute will allow permanent chat muting, which will be a total game-changer if you've got multiple lengthy, active group chats on the go and are looking for some peace!

The option to mute forever – which is working its way out to WhatsApp beta users right now – is set to replace the current option to mute for a year.

Users on version 2.20.201.10 of the WhatsApp beta should already be able to access the new feature, but as with all software updates, it can take a couple of days to reach everyone, so if you don't have access just yet, don't worry.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

WhatsApp is also introducing a new way for users to manage their files with a new storage UI and toolset, giving a breakdown of what the app is currently storing on the device as well as suggesting files for deletion, and highlighting larger files received within the app to make sure you know what's taking up a large chunk of space.

Just last week, we discovered that WhatsApp will soon be letting users log into their account on up to four devices at the same time, so there's plenty to look forward to in the coming days.

Source: WABetaInfo via Android Authority