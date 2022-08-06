What time is Manchester City vs West Ham and how can you stream the Premier League match from anywhere?

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The English Premier League is back and champions Manchester City take on a resurgent West Ham in their first games of the season. It feels like the last season only ended about 15 minutes ago, but then this is a very unusual year for football. Having signed Erling Haarland to their squad, along with several other world-class players, you might naturally expect Man City to walk this one. However, don't be so sure. City looked a bit bereft of inspiration in last week's Community Shield defeat, and West Ham were certainly nobody's pushover last season, particularly at home.

Do you want to know how to watch or live stream West Ham vs Manchester City no matter where you are in the world? If you're out of the country and can't access your preferred domestic broadcaster, you can always use a VPN to bypass any geo-restrictions (opens in new tab).

What time is West Ham vs Manchester City?

This year’s first Premier League match at the London Stadium is on Sunday, August 7. West Ham and guests Manchester City kick off at 4:30pm BST, 11:30am ET, 8:30am PT, 1:30am AEST or 2:30am NZST.

In the equivalent fixture last year, the result was a 2-2 draw and it wouldn't surprise me if there were a similar result this time out, as Man City continue to figure out how to incorporate a proper striker – and one who clearly fancies himself something rotten – into their 11-man way of playing football.

On the face of it, a tactical duel between Pep Guardiola – two Champion's League titles, 10 national league titles, 3 club world cups etc etc – and David Moyes – one Charity Shield, in 2013 – might seem like a super computer taking on rebekah vardy at chess. However, as mentioned, the result at the London Stadium between these two teams was 2-2, as West Ham's enthusiastic fans roared their resurgent team on. City only squeaked a 2-1 win at the Etihad, too.

Another thing that is likely to give West Ham hope is that City looked borderline clueless in the season's opening game. Admittedly, you cannot draw too many conclusions from a Community Shield match – or any conclusions, if I'm being perfectly honest – but that does offer a few bonus crumbs of hope to the 'Ammers.

Where can I watch West Ham vs Manchester City for free in the UK?

(opens in new tab) You can't! Sorry, that's just not how it works in the Premier League. But you can pay to watch West Ham vs Manchester City on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and Sky Sports Ultra in 4K HDR. See below for Sky subscription deals – although it's probably a bit late for that. The good news is you can quickly sign up and watch the match live in HD on Now TV (opens in new tab) via most streaming devices and smart TVs. This does not require you to have a Sky sub. BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle (opens in new tab). Virgin Media viewers can use Bigger + Sports (opens in new tab). As with the BT option, this simply adds Sky channels to your existing ones.

How to live stream West Ham vs Manchester City from abroad

If you're out of the country on holiday, you can still get access to a live stream - simply use the best VPN around to get past those geo-restrictions. These handy streaming VPNs mean you can hop on a server within the US, UK or anywhere else . They will switch your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing right from the comfort of your own home.

How to stream West Ham vs Manchester City in the USA

How to watch West Ham vs Manchester City in Australia

(opens in new tab) Are you an ex-pat or tourist in Australia, or one of the many fans of English football who we expect probably reside down under? Then you can watch all the action from the London Stadium live and exclusively via Fubo.tv from as little as the equivalent of $16.67 per month (opens in new tab), if you pay annually.

