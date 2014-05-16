Weight Watchers: Lose 100kg with the new VW Golf

Losing weight is never easy, particularly if you're literally carrying a spare tyre, but the clever engineers at Volkswagen have made a car so light you can pull it up hill with human power alone.

Weight matters, especially when it comes to cars. Less weight equals better economy and superior handling, and that's why Volkswagen has made the new Golf up to 100kg lighter than its predecessor.

That's what they told us anayway but we really think they did all that hard work just so they could make this amazing video of a bloke pulling a VW along using leg power alone.